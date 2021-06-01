California parents hide a $ 20 bill in a formula container and diaper box at a local target store





Ah, California couples are familiar with what it’s like to struggle with a newborn baby at home and money. Now that they are financially stable, they are helping others who may have a hard time paying their bills.

Crystal and Patrick Duhoney I recently visited several eligible stores in Southern California and hid $ 1,000 worth of cash in baby products such as diapers and infant formula.

The two photographed a $ 20 bill packed into the goods around the store. I hope this will make the mom and dad I find a little easier.

Crystal and Patrick currently have two children and are financially well. This is also thanks to Milky Mom, who provides breastfeeding support to the parents of Krystal’s company Mew.

But when they were just getting started, they had a hard time.

“Becoming a parent is a daunting task!” Written by Nurse Crystal when he posted a viral video in April.

“When our first baby was born, we had a hard time achieving our goals. We own a successful business and know how difficult it is, so I Wanted to return it …

“So Hubby and I went to various @target stores in Southern California and hid money in baby products,” she continued.

Crystal, a regular nurse, said she had a hard time making ends meet when she gave birth to her first baby.

“I own a successful business and I know how difficult it is, so I wanted to return it,” she said.

Hopefully it will brighten their day and inspire others to spread joy and kindness, “she said.

“I hope parents who buy these items will have a brighter day when they find our gift.”

Overall, they spent $ 1,000 on reverse shopping, left money under the prescription lid, and packed banknotes in diaper boxes.

They visited target locations in Signal Hill, Manhattan Beach and Carson.

“We really wanted to make things a little easier,” Crystal told KABC. Hopefully they will brighten their day, inspire others and spread joy and kindness. Give me “”

She also emphasized that they have never tampered with the product to earn money.

The diaper container is sealed. The diaper is wrapped in a box like a formula. It is not a powder. She explained that it had a cover.

“As a parent raising two young children, it’s really important to let our children know … Kindness is important and we never know what someone is experiencing.”

“That is, we were very intentional and we also paid close attention to these types and tried to make sure they weren’t really contaminated.”

This video certainly impresses others on social media, and commentators call it “great” and “great.”

“This warmed my heart,” wrote one person.

‘Is beautiful! Thank you for bringing a smile to the family who received these gifts, “another said.

