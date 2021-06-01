Xbox Game Pass will be added to Honor & Darkest Dungeon in June





June 2021 is a big month for the Xbox Game Pass, with For Honor, Darkest Dungeon and others joining the ever-growing game library.

Microsoft has won another big deal on the Xbox Game Pass, with For Honor and Darkest Dungeon joining the vast library of Game Pass games. With the upcoming E3 and the Xbox and Bethesdas showcase scheduled for June 13th, there’s a lot of excitement for Microsoft fans. Until then, Xbox Game Pass subscribers have plenty of games to catch up with, as Xbox adds four titles to its library and cloud services.

The Xbox Game Pass has over 300 games on multiple platforms, from PCs to Xbox consoles to mobile via cloud services. Games range from blockbusters like Grand Theft Auto V and Minecraft to indie favorites like Conan Exiles and Secret Neighbor. Gamers are already excited about its rich library, but the Xbox Game Pass continues to offer new titles every month, adding value to its monthly subscription service. June is now becoming a great month for the game.

Continue scrolling and reading Click the button below to start this article in quick view.

Related: Why Nintendo Switch’s Xbox Game Pass is Best

According to Xbox, For Honor and Darkest Dungeon arrive at the game pass. The former is June 3rd and the latter is June 10th, a week later. The Xbox Game Pass update adds The Wild at Heart, available June 1st, to the cloud service. , And Backbone to the PC, from June 8th. GamePass also boasts nearly 12 game extensions and DLC, including discounts on Blackwood extensions for The Elder Scrolls Online.

Unfortunately, there are also some noticeable absences from the Game Pass in June. From June 15th, Ace Combat 7: Skyes Unknown and Wizard of Legend will be released. Thankfully, the blockbuster game hasn’t left the line. The Xbox Game Pass update didn’t announce that Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Alliance appeared in Game Pass on the first day, giving players immediate access to co-op action RPGs. The June 22nd release of the Dungeon Crawler will surprise subscribers in late June, but this month is the deadline to secure a star-studded game pass lineup.

The Xbox Game Pass is once again in the spotlight with its new addition to the game library. Darkest Dungeon is a prime example of an indie game masterpiece that has received a lot of spotlight on the Game Pass. Game Pass continues to dominate the game streaming market, but PS Now is the first to win For Honor on its streaming platform. PS Now continues to compete with the Xbox Game Pass, and while the PlayStations service isn’t as mainstream as the Game Pass, there are also casts of star-studded game hits.

As always, the Xbox Game Pass is added monthly, offering subscribers a variety of titles. In July, there may also be a major game pass update, especially with the upcoming E3 and Xbox game showcases.

Next: Xbox Game Pass adds custom touch controls to over 50 games

Xbox Game Passis is available via cloud gaming on PC, Xbox One, Xbox S / X, and mobile devices.

Source: Xbox

Pokemon GO: How to Find (& Catch) Shiny Showers

About the author Alden Etra (144 articles published)

Alden is ScreenRant’s freelance game news writer. He loves video games and desktop board games and is an avid fan of all science fiction / fantasy.

Other works by Alden Etra

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos