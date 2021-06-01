Chicago’s five largest technology funding rounds totaled more than $ 240 million in May





Photo: Shutterstock

From financial services to miniature golf, these Chicago companies are taking technological innovation to new heights. We raised the biggest funding round last month, so read more to find out which industries these tech startups are working on to transform.

#Five. May 25, $ 5.8 million

Working in the field of crypto insurance, the startup plans to accelerate product development and strengthen its infrastructure. Evertas concludes with a round of seed funding from multiple investors such as Morgan Creek Digital, CMT, HashKey and Wave Partners. The platform provides an end-to-end solution that can automate crypto underwriting and handle crypto-related claims.

#Four. May 26, $ 10.7 million

Obies tech automates part of the real estate insurance search process to help landlords and real estate owners get the best deals available. With Series A funding led by Battery Ventures, startups are trying to bring their products to market. Obie recently expanded its service to all 50 states. Currently, I want to expand my team in positions available in various departments.

# 3. May 6th $ 60 million

The company was able to take minigolf to a whole new level with a course inspired by technology-enabled arcade games. It also has the technology to track golf balls, so you don’t need a pencil or paper. Puttshack is raising $ 60 million in new funding from Promethean Investments-led funding to expand and explore new locations around the world. It begins in the United States with offices in Oak Brook, Miami and Nashville.

# 2. May 12 $ 63.9 million

Homeowners in high-risk areas can rest assured thanks to Kin and its tech-enabled insurance platform. Kin has announced the end of a Series C round of plans to invest in employment and marketing as it continues to work on providing home insurance at a lower cost. The company has an open role in the data science, engineering and marketing departments. Senator Investment Group and Hudson Structured Capital Management led the round.

# 1. May 18 $ 100 million

The FinTech startup has reached Unicorn’s reputation in just 16 months after launching in a Series D round from investors such as WestCap, Hanaco Ventures and Goldman Sachs. The Amounts enterprise platform helps banks build digital services and expects to add new products and features. Amount plans to drive the growth of the company and employs it in various positions on the team, including technology and sales.

