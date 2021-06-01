EA Introduces Next Battlefield Game on June 9th





Conclusion: Developer DICE and publisher Electronic Arts have announced that the next entry for the Battlefield franchise will be published on June 9th. The footage leaked from within EA was discovered online at the end of last month, but the legitimacy of the video has not yet been revealed. Confirmed. By next week, we will have the first official view of the game.

Oskar Gabrielson, general manager of DICE, said in a blog post in April that he is doing daily playtests to refine and balance the overall game experience. Gabrielson said it was a bold step for the franchise, being careful not to reveal too much about the pending titles.

“There’s everything we love about Battlefield and it takes everything to the next level. Spectacular scale. Total military war. Crazy and unexpected moments. Game-changing destruction. More players than ever. A large-scale battle full of mayhem. “”

#Battlefield Reveal June 9th pic.twitter.com/DvNEcCDtPg

Battlefield (@Battlefield) June 1, 2021

Gabrielson also revealed that they have the largest team ever working on the game, and that it’s coming to the next generation of consoles and PCs. EA CEO Andrew Wilson confirmed in a statement last month that PlayStation 4 and Xbox One versions are also under development.

Late last month, Reddit users shared a video that was allegedly an internal video of a game that wasn’t intended to be released to the public. According to Eurogamer, it’s not a public trailer that EA will share next week. You will see a black bar in the center of the video. It is reportedly used to hide the watermark that the EA can use to track the source in the event of a leak.

Battlefield’s release will probably end on June 9th at 7am Pacific Standard Time, across EA and DICE social media channels. EA is also working on a new Battlefield game for mobile devices that will be ready by the end of 2022.







