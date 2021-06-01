The iPhone 13 lineup seems to have significantly larger battery capacity





New rumors from Weibo shared on Twitter by trusted leaker l0vetodream claim to have the battery capacity of the next iPhone 13 lineup, revealing that all 2021 iPhones will have larger batteries. I have.

Rumor has it that the iPhone 13 Pro Max will have a 4352mAh battery compared to the current iPhone 12 Pro Max’s 3687mAh battery. The iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro share a 3095mAh battery compared to the 2815mAh. The smallest model in the lineup, the iPhone 13 mini, has a 2406mAh battery compared to the iPhone 12 mini’s 2227mAh.

For iPhone devices, the battery size only shows part of the device’s battery story. The other half results in the efficiency of the A-series chips and other components. The A15 chip expected in the iPhone 13 improves energy efficiency in addition to a larger battery. According to this rumor, the high-end models in the 2021 iPhone lineup will have a larger battery, while also the smallest iPhone 13 mini.

The iPhone 12 mini, the smallest iPhone 12 mini ever manufactured by Apple, had lower sales than other models. One reason is that the device’s battery is small, which can increase battery life throughout the day. But if this rumor proves true, Apple seems to be set up to address these concerns.

The larger battery can handle rumors that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max include a ProMotion 120Hz display. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says Apple plans to include ProMotion technology in the top models of its lineup. Compared to the current peak of 60Hz, 120Hz displays use more battery.

A schematic of the upcoming iPhone 13 lineup seen by MacRumors shows that the 2021 iPhone will be thicker in design. Thanks to this rumor, the increase in thickness seems to be due to the larger battery capacity.

