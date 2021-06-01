Richardson’s Innovation Quarter, also known as IQ, is making a big move as a living lab and nerve center »Dallas is innovating





It takes a brain to be very successful in innovation. But the city of Richardson is doing just that by raising IQ to a whole new height. Last week, the city’s Innovation Quarter gathered to hear about the big move in the district where “big ideas and innovative technology take place.”

Doug McDonald, Planning and Project Manager for the City of Richardson, said: “In 2018, we conducted a city-wide vision survey and identified 10 strategies for implementation,” says McDonald’s, which has made many progress in implementing them since then. I will.

Richardson Innovation Quarter, also known as “Richardson IQ” or “IQ,” is a 1,200-acre area in the heart of the city. In January 2020, a local partner announced a new brand and repartition of the district for the city’s “living lab”.

Authorities call this place “a place where big and small tech companies have developed both commercial and confidential communications technology.”

“Live. Work. Invent” Based on the city’s reputation as a center of innovation and entrepreneurship.

Officials pointed out Richardson’s rich legacy of innovation dating back to the “American Space Race,” saying that the continuous redevelopment of the IQ area would be “access to highly educated talent with attractive community designs.” A place to attract high-tech companies seeking. “

“Next-generation economic development engine”

“In many ways, it’s Richardson’s next-generation economic development engine, and it’s actually in northern Texas,” said Steve Guengerich, vice president of the University of Texas at Dallas.

In late 2019, the Richardson City Council approved high-density development and rezoning for a variety of applications to provide the foundation for an innovation-focused urban multipurpose environment.

The plan includes not only making the district easier to walk and bike, but also “visually unique, lively and lively”.

Locations are more important than ever in many ways, Nguyen Gerich said earlier this year. Richardson IQ’s vision for the next few years is to be at the top of the list of places people choose. He says.

Authorities elaborated on UT Dallas’ participation in IQ. Currently, the suggestions include:

Venture Development Center Innovation and Entrepreneurship Institute, a venture development center that locks in the university’s presence and provides space to interact with UTD faculty, researchers, and local industry leaders Two UTD climax experiences: UTDSov (Jindal School of Management) ) And UT Design (Jonsson School of Engineering) and Computer Science) CARMA, Jonsson School of Engineering and Computer Science’s New Mobility Center Richardson Launches Smart Cities Toolkit, an Applied Technology Studio for Supporting and Exploring New Applications for XR, AI, and Big Data start

Bill Sprawl, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Richardson Chamber of Commerce, has joined McDonald’s and Gengerich with an overview of other city and district initiatives highlighted in the video.

“We recently completed some research on lane use and market analysis around Arapaho Center Station,” said McDonald’s.

He said the city has also launched a smart city toolkit to help “make a game plan for new technologies” and a smart city initiative that can be deployed within the city and IQ districts.

Active and completed projects within or near IQ will include a new 1.3-mile duck creek trail, a 5.5-mile new bike lane, and safety technology, officials said. The city will take advantage of the fast-blinking beacon at the DART station and the new passive detection in the form of Richardson’s first thermal camera.

Also this year, the project manager prepared the IQ bond and Glenn Bijl drive design, and the partnership between the Arapaho Green Building intersection and the Business Association began.

IQ attracts non-profit maker space TheLab

Tommy Falgout, vice president of the non-profit maker Space TheLab, said he sees IQ as a place to build a community and connect with others. Called Everyone’s Maker Space, TheLab.ms recently moved to Richardson’s Innovation Quarter.

Falgout works with “people who like to build that engineering, its creators, its maker spirit.”

The Labs volunteer-run space is open to members and provides access to 3D printers, laser cutters, pottery and other specialized technical equipment. Calling it a gym for tinkerers and makers, the organization launched a less spectacular opening in February.

Part of TheLab is building, but the other side is the community, Falgout told Plano Magazine earlier this year about the culture of maker space collaboration.

Richardson City Partners with University of Texas at Dallas at Headquarters

In April, the city of Richardson and the University of Texas at Dallas announced a new on-site partnership within IQ at a new location called “Headquarters.”

The city will relocate its strategic initiative office to a modernized building at 1302 E. Collins Blvd. The University of Texas at Dallas will join the city in a space that supports the local startup and entrepreneurial community, the university said.

Construction of a 27,500-square-foot multipurpose facility will begin this summer and is scheduled to open in February 2022. UT Dallas will occupy approximately 10,000 square feet. 3,000 square feet will be devoted to programs and events that support the region’s technology ecosystem.

UT Dallas plans to be physically present in IQ with the expansion of five new research centers and a university venture development center.

“Major knowledge capital investment”

Mayor Richardson’s Paul Voelker described the move as “a major knowledge capital investment by the city and the University of Texas at Dallas,” a key to realizing Richardson IQ’s ultimate vision as Texas’s premier technology hub. I called it “a step”.

Voelker sees IQ “concrete efforts” as a catalyst to stimulate business alliances and attract new jobs.

“The City of Richardson and the University of Texas at Dallas have long had a deeply intertwined and mutually beneficial relationship with a focus on technology-oriented research, business innovation and training,” said Richard C. Benson, President of the University of Texas at Dallas. I’ve been there. “

Benson calls IQ the city’s “nerve center.” He said in April that it was a good environment for a team of eight college schools to be deeply and directly involved over the years to come. “Working with partners in the city, the surrounding business community, and other institutions, we are committed to working together to solve some of the country’s largest business, medical, transportation, and sustainability challenges. I am looking forward to it.”

Steve Guengerich of the University of Texas at Dallas leads the research center

Guengerich, Vice President of Innovation and Commercialization at UT Dallas, said the new research center will be part of the university’s new emergent new technology center in the Innovation Quarter (CENT-IQ).

CENT-IQ features a series of collaborative, research, and research spaces. According to UT Dallas, each center will focus on solutions related to specific technical disciplines, such as applied artificial intelligence, machine learning, imaging and surgical innovation, and smart mobility.

“It’s about moving innovation from the bench to the market that impacts society,” said UT Dallas, a leading research institute, said Dr. Joseph Panclazio, UT Dallas’ vice president of research and professor of bioengineering. I am. He states that IQ can be “a link between university and industry involvement in facilitating translation and commercialization.”

According to UT Dallas, the new UT Dallas Center has been awarded a seed fund grant from the lab.

According to the university, the five multidisciplinary research hubs planned by IQ are:

Center for Applied AI and Machine Learning

Principal Investigators: Dr. Doug DeGroot, a professor of computer science, and Gopal Gupta, a professor of computer science and Erik Jonsson Chair, said:

TheCenter for Applied AI & Machine Learning (CAIML) is a research and development center that partners with companies to apply cutting-edge artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning technologies to products, services and business processes.

Center for Imaging and Surgical Innovation

Principal Investigators: Dr. Baowei Fei, Professor of Bioengineering, and Chair of UT Dallas System Biology Sciences Cecil H. and Ida Green. Professor of Radiology at UT Southwestern Medical Center.

The Center for Imaging and Surgical Innovation (CISI) brings together UT Dallas engineers and computer scientists, as well as UT Southwestern researchers and clinicians to bring together new technologies to improve patient care and human health. I am developing. University of Texas at Dallas Southwestern University and local businesses collaborate in translational research, clinical trials, and commercialization.

Multiscale Integrated Interactive Intelligent Sensing Center

Principal Investigator: Dr. David Larry, a professor of physics, said:

The Multiscale Integrated Interactive Intelligent Sensing (MINTS) Center develops and deploys super-resolution machine learning and cost-effective irrigation decision support tools using remote sensing images from satellites, drones and security cameras. The center works with municipalities, corporate campuses, and homeowners to save money by optimizing irrigation water usage.

Smart and connected mobility center

Principal Investigator: Dr. Rym Zalila-Wenkstern, Associate Professor of Computer Science.

The Center for Smart and Connected Mobility (CSCM) aims to provide advanced solutions for engineering smart multimodal cyber transport infrastructure to improve driver, cyclist and pedestrian safety and enhance mobility. It is said. The center aims to pursue community involvement, enhance industry collaboration, accelerate the transition of research to the real world, and facilitate education and outreach efforts.

Applied AI Center at Richardson Innovation Quarter, University of Texas at Dallas

Senior Researcher: Dr. Walter VoitBS05, MS06, Associate Professor of Materials Science and Engineering and Mechanical Engineering. Latifur Khan, Professor of Computer Science. Said Dr. Sriraam Natarajan, a professor of computer science.

Richardson Innovation Quarter’s Center for Applied AI (CAIQUE), with expertise at the University of Texas at Dallas, introduces new applied AI research at the university, engages businesses, obtains off-campus grants, and has international partnerships. And provide a global network for relevant students to achieve outstanding results as the University of Texas at Dallas. Schoolmate.

The interdisciplinary center is drawn from the expertise of the entire university and has relevant faculty members from around the world. The industry advisory board helps shape the direction of the center.

ECS researchers advance basic algorithms, data structures, and analytical methods. Additional ECS researchers will pioneer material point methods (meshless modeling frameworks) for representing complex topology data and support 3D modeling of next-generation manufactured parts, including complex medical devices. JSOM researchers will innovate new AI-driven business models and customer engagement strategies, both virtual and physical. BBS researchers pursue evidence-centric design methods driven by AI to improve education, reputation, and impartiality. ATEC researchers use game mechanics to drive a thirst for social involvement, motivation, learning and involvement. NSM researchers will innovate around AI-driven material synthesis.

Please be on the list. Dallas innovates every day.

Sign up and check out what’s new in Dallas-Fort Worth and the following every day:

read more

Organized by DIU Texas Reedzack Walker from Dallas and Dandy Lard of founding_media, this 10-episode series explores the crossroads of technology, business and national security.

CTO Chris Fitzgerald sees Dallas as a “practical innovation.” NTT DATA wants to take advantage of that.

What should the city do to attract, retain, and support startups? Share your recommendations and ideas. However, please hurry. The startup information survey will be closed by this weekend.

James Rabac and Alexander Goldberg have joined the Texas Military Department Joint Innovation Unit (also known as TMDx) in the Dallas Startup Week discussions to bridge the gap between brainstorming and defense promotion in the military and private sector. I explained how to integrate the departments.

Nominations will be accepted until September 25th at the Innovation Awards, which honors North Texas pioneers and innovators.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos