Google Photos Unlimited Free Storage Dies Today How To Save Your Photos Now





The company announced last month that it would discontinue the program, so today is the deadline for requesting unlimited backups on Google Photos.

Starting today (June 1st), users will only have access to 15GB of free cloud storage. Fortunately, the new storage management tool will help you find all the terrible photos that occupy that precious space.

After June 2nd, if you upload photos from Pixel 2-5, Google Photos will only provide unlimited storage of “high quality” photos. Photos taken from other devices will be added to your total cloud storage capacity. 15GB is free, and if you exceed it, it will cost you money.

Previously, you may have backed up all your photos to Google Photos, including bad ones. Why? There was no limit to worry. This will no longer happen, so you can use this management tool to screen and reorder your photos.

The tool has already begun deploying to the Photos app and is designed to make it easy to manage photos and videos that have been backed up but actually need to be deleted. You can identify and highlight blurry photos, screenshots, and large files. Not only can you see how much space you are using, but you can also scroll down to select a list of thumbnails to remove.

Fortunately, “high quality” photos that you have already uploaded to Google Photos (that is, a compressed version rather than the original file size) are not counted in storage. However, anything backed up after June 1st will be counted. This means you have a week to store everything in the cloud without any penalties.

The following guides explain exactly how to use the tool.

(Image credit: Google) Delete your bad photos in Google Photos Open the photo app Go to the “Library” section Tap “Account storage” Tap “Manage storage” “Blurred” You will see a new section titled “Photos” Select and delete Check your photos Google Photos Backup Settings Tap the photo in your account profile[写真の設定]Go to[バックアップと同期]On or off. (If you’re still removing inappropriate photos from your library, turn them off. After sorting, turn them back on.) Optional: Make photos “high quality” (compressed) or “original” (uncompressed) Choose to save.

The search giant is also set to make Google Photos much easier to understand. All users receive a personalized estimate of storage lifetime and notification when they start approaching their limits. Google estimates that about 80% of users can store their photos for three years in a free tier, so you’ll never run out of space.

Google is also set to rename the “High Quality Storage” tier to “Storage Saver”, but that’s about the scope of the change. Photos and videos are just compressed from their original file size and saved in the same quality as before. Google has also promised users that they can choose what quality their files will be stored in, as they do today.

You can find out more about the current options that make Google Photos less attractive than before on the Google blog or by the explainer.

