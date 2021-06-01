Content TECH Summit Adopts .Tech Domain





The Digital Summit will be hosted in the www.Content.TECH domain.

New York, June 1, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-The Content Marketing Institute (CMI), the world’s leading content marketing education and training institution, today with .Tech Domains, a major new domain extension in the technology sector. Announced to partner. The ecosystem launches the CMI ContentTECH Summit 2021 under the new domain www.Content.TECH.

The new domain name provides a unique digital event focused on the intersection of content, technology and strategy with an advanced digital presence in line with CMI’s mission to foster innovation in the content marketing space. At the Summit, June 8-10, participants will learn from top-brand content technology and marketing strategy practitioners and experts from top brands such as Mastercard, Fanatics, Progressive and Google. ..

Migrating the ContentTECH Summit to the one-word domain of www.Content.TECH makes sense for this event. Stephanie Staal, General Manager of the Content Marketing Institute, says this establishes our authority and enhances our brand in a memorable way. This will resonate with enterprise marketers seeking the latest innovations in marketing technology.

We are proud to host the ContentTECH Summit in the .Tech domain that fits their brand. Suman Das, Brand Director of .TechDomains, said: Domain names are an important part of the overall marketing mix and we look forward to seeing how .Tech domains take CMI to the next level of content and overall digital presence.

The ContentTECH Summit 2021 offers tracks covering a wide range of topics, including:

Content Strategy Future Content Management and Measurement Audience Development Core Concept

For more information and to register for the 2021 ContentTECH Summit, please visit www.Content.TECH.

About the Content Marketing Institute The Content Marketing Institute is a world-leading content marketing education and training organization that teaches corporate brands how to attract and retain customers through compelling multi-channel storytelling. CMI’s Content Marketing World Event, the largest content marketing-focused event, takes place every fall in Cleveland, Ohio, and the Content TECH Summit event every spring. CMI publishes Chief Content Officers for Executives, providing strategic consulting and content marketing research to some of the world’s most renowned brands. The Content Marketing Institute is organized by Informa Connect. For more information, please visit ContentMarketingInstitute.com.

About Informa Connect Informa Connect is a specialist in content-driven events and digital communities where professionals can meet, connect, learn and share knowledge. We run major brand events in marketing, global finance, life sciences and pharmaceuticals, construction and real estate, and many other specialty markets, connecting our communities online all year round.

About .Tech Domains Launched in 2015, .TECH is a major new domain extension for the technology industry. With over 300,000 domains and five years later, .TECH is used by some of the world’s most advanced startups and businesses. It also includes well-known industry leaders, content creators, and the tech community. .TECH is owned and operated by Radix, one of the world’s largest registries for new domain extensions. For more information, please visit http://www.get.techor @dottechdomains.

