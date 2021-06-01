Tech sector emerges in Okanagan





Past history has shown that support from the public sector can be a very effective stimulus for the growth of the private sector. This is because the government will fund small and medium-sized enterprises in the region, ultimately promoting growth and prosperity in the region, and thus spreading vitality and well-being throughout the region.

The great news is that the federal government is considering the possibility of establishing a BC-specific Regional Development Agency (RDA) based on that formula. The state is currently raising funds through Western Economic Diversification Canada (WD), which also covers the three Prairie states. Once it works, BC RDA will be the seventh such federal agency. In January, Minister of Economic Development and Official Languages, Mlanie Joly, launched a virtual engagement tour on RDA topics.

A four-hour drive from both Vancouver and Calgary, a group in Okanagan, British Columbia is working to set up an RDA office in Kelowna. They argue that RDA will help Kelowna, one of Canada’s fastest-growing regions, play an important role in the post-pandemic recovery of British Columbia (BC). .. I recently contacted Crysta Mallory, Manager of the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission, to learn about the region and why the country would benefit from having an RDA office in Kelowna, in some regions. I had the opportunity to share my technical success. story. Mallory says technology has recently emerged as an important sector in the region.

The Central Okanagan region has gone beyond its weight and is ready for growth. Mallory explains that at UBC Okanagan and Okanagan College, all the elements are in the right business environment, R & D capabilities, and talent pipeline.

Bring the area to life

In January, the federal government announced that it would donate $ 1.9 million to the University of British Columbia, Okanagan, as a clean technology innovation hub. This is a major driver of economic growth. According to Mallory, UBCO has more than 10,000 students, providing a pipeline of talent to local businesses and revitalizing the region. Okanagan also boasts the energy of entrepreneurs who won Canada’s most enterprising regional title from the Financial Post in 2016.

With this momentum, Kelowna and Central Okanagan have the potential to accelerate economic recovery in British Columbia and Canada, Mallory says.

Canada’s top growing companies

According to Accelerate Okanagan, a business accelerator for startups or growing tech companies, Okanagan has grown 15% year-over-year since 2013 and is currently generating more than $ 2 billion in economic impact. More than 700 high-tech companies in the region employ more than 12,000 people. Two examples include Bananatag, a Kelowna-based SAAS company that specializes in internal communications.

Bananatag is proud to say that it recently merged with the German company StaffBase to become a global leader in internal communications. Bananatag is recognized by Deloitte, The Globe and Mail, and Rocket Builders as one of Canada’s fastest growing companies due to its rapid growth, entrepreneurship, and bold innovation.

In addition, Kelowna-based healthcare technology company with more than 500 employees, QHR Technologies, is wholly owned by Loblaws and has grown significantly in response to changes in healthcare delivery due to Covid-19. Mallory says he has achieved.

It’s too early to confirm the geographic location of BC RDA’s new office, but it’s important not only to consider the needs of the province’s regions and sectors, but also to balance the local community with the city center. Recognizes, says Catherine Mounier-Desrochers. , Press Secretary of the Ministerial Office of Economic Development and Official Languages. The ministry is reportedly considering RDA’s hub-and-spoke model, with Victoria and Kelowna emerging as potential spoke office locations.

Scale-up platform focused on Ontario

RDA development is federal by 11 BC innovation-focused groups such as BC Tech Association, SFU Venture Labs, UBC Entrepreneurship, Accelerate Okanagan, Nanaimos Innovation Island, Kamloops Innovation Center, and Victoria-based VIATEC. This is because we are doing lobby activities for the government. Deploy a scale-up platform to the west with a focus on Ontario. They want to secure $ 31 million to support fast-growing businesses in the state.

Mallory shared the last piece of advice. Leverage your local network and work together to grow your local ecosystem. One of the benefits of growing your business in the Kelowna region is the technology ecosystem. The cooperative nature of the system. [where] Businesses, governments and academia are working together to grow the region, not to compete.

For more information on the Central Okanagan Economic Development Commission, please visit https://www.investkelowna.com.

——————————

Sohail Kamal is EP & T’s West Coast correspondent.

[email protected]

