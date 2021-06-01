Samsung begins mass production of Galaxy Z Fold 3





Samsung is preparing to launch two new foldable smartphones, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3, in the coming months. Firmware development for the two phones began in April. Currently According to the German publication WinFuture, the company has begun mass production of the components needed for the former. The production process for the Galaxy Z Flip 3 hasn’t started yet, but Samsung can start at any time. The company is reportedly in time for the production of two foldable products.

According to the latest report, initial production is only one-third that of mainstream flagships such as the Galaxy S and Galaxy Note series. Folding smartphones are expensive. In addition, these devices are not as durable as traditional smartphones, so people are still not very confident about them.

However, Samsung continues to have high expectations for the form factor of this smartphone. I want to sell more units than the previous one. According to last month’s report, the company aims to ship about 3 million Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Mass production of Galaxy Z Fold 3 in progress

Since launching the first Galaxy Fold in early 2019, Samsung has significantly improved its foldable smartphone lineup. For each new device, the company introduces many improvements and new features. Many improvements are also expected for the Galaxy Z Fold 3.

It allegedly features a 7.5-inch Super AMOLED foldable display with a 120Hz refresh rate and QHD + resolution. The cover display is a 6.2-inch 120Hz super AMOLED punch hole specification. The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has the potential to debut Samsung’s Under-Display Camera (UDC) technology and introduce S-pen support into its collapsible lineup.

Other rumored specifications include a Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage, a triple rear camera setup, and a 4,400mAh battery with 25W fast charging. The device must be running Android 11 out of the box and has a new version of Samsung’s One UI. Visit the Galaxy Z Fold 3 preview to see all the latest news, rumors and leaks about this upcoming Samsung folding. This article is updated regularly to add new information.

Samsung has not yet announced when it will announce a new foldable product. However, the frequency of leaks and rumors over the last few weeks shows that we are slowly approaching formal adoption. According to multiple reports, the cell phone cover could break in July or August of this year. It’s going to be an exciting Galaxy Unpacked event at any time. Stay tuned for the latest information on this phone.

