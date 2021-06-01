Battlefield 6 will be released on June 9th





“Battlefield” is back, you guys.

The next article in Electronic Arts and DICE’s long-running “Battlefield” series will be officially published on June 9th.

PCGamer reports that it will be released very early (Pacific Standard Time 7:00 AM / CST 4:00 pm), so if you’re in the previous time zone, bring an alarm clock and coffee. please. Electronic Arts and DICE also have no official title yet, so it’s possible that they will eventually announce the actual name of the game. But for now, let’s call it “Battlefield 6”.

It’s worth noting that the development team has repeatedly considered the next “Battlefield” game since the beginning of the year. A blog post on EA’s website details many of the new and exciting things fans can expect from a game. According to DICE General Manager Oscar Gabrielson, the game will offer a “jaw-dropping” experience full of “crazy and unexpected moments” and “game-changing destruction.”

These are the exact words used in the blog, and even developers can’t wait to introduce a lot, including real gameplay.

“Battlefield 6”: Next Generation Only?

Until June 9th, there were many rumors about “Battlefield 6”. Most notable included the claim that the game would be a timeless title. This means that it will also be released on the previous generation PS4 and Xbox One. However, according to the EA blog post mentioned above, this is not true.

However, if the next “Battlefield” game is really limited to next-generation consoles and PCs, that makes a lot of sense. Electronic Arts and DICE promise “game-changing destruction” and a huge number of online players, requiring the power of PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X / S, and modern gaming PCs. The PS4 and Xbox One are still pretty good by today’s standards, but inferior to their current generation counterparts.

Given the marketing buzzword, Battlefield 6 seems to offer insane graphics and gameplay improvements from its predecessor. Ultra-high resolution up to 4K and even up to 8K, smooth frame rates, ray tracing. There’s no video yet, but if the insider’s claim is believed (Leaker Tom Henderson claimed that the game “looks like a movie”), it seems ridiculous with the next generation of fairly powerful hardware. I can see.

The stage of World War III?

Recall the first two current generation games in the series, Battlefield 1 and Battlefield V. See pattern. BF1 was set in World War I, and BFV was set in World War II.

A recent article by GameRant points out this rumor, again by leaker Tom Henderson. Henderson claims on his Twitter page that the BF6 event will occur shortly after the BF4 event, which is the “Next World War.” The United States and Russia are (of course) major superpowers, and the story of the campaign revolves around the player character being part of an elite unit hired by either of the two countries.

Watch out for the showcase as everything will be revealed in a few days.

