Google’s Kate Johnson Partnering with WNBA and Investing in Women’s Sports – Just Women’s Sports





When the WNBA reached a new collective bargaining agreement in January last year, most of the steps to pay players higher salaries and provide more benefits were due to the innovative Changemakers program. AT & T, Deloitte and Nike have signed contracts as key investors and drivers of WNBA’s marketing and branding strategies.

The league announced a fourth changemaker with even greater ambition last month as it was preparing for its 25th season.

As part of its multi-year contract with the WNBA, Google has promised not only to provide business support, but also to raise awareness of the league and its players. The company has partnered with ESPN to broadcast 25 regular season games on the network and has become an associate sponsor of the 30 for 30 and ESPN film series. We also agreed to raise awareness of the WNBA through search engines and platforms.

Kate Johnson, Google’s Director of Content and Sports Media Partnerships, was at the center of the negotiations. Johnson, a medal-winning rower in Michigan from 1997 to 2001 and an Olympic medalist in 2004, supports the Women’s Sports League, a leader in both on-court performance and off-court activity. I was doing my own initiative to do it.

Just Womens Sports spoke with Johnson about the origins of the partnership, the importance of working with media companies, and now the decision to participate in women’s sports.

You joined Google at the end of 2019, can you tell us about your first conversation with the WNBA and how the partnership came about?

As a backup, we would like to say that we are not accustomed to sports partnerships. Considering the various product areas as a whole, we have a long-standing partnership. But for search and consumer apps, this is really the first attempt, much of which stems from our desire to be useful in the world. This is what Google has really focused on over the last few years.

Through that lens, women’s sports make a lot of sense to us as they perfectly fit and match our brand value, especially the WNBA. We have partnered with various women’s sports organizations in the short term, but when considering where they can have long-term implications, the WNBA is actually at the forefront of gender equality progress. Our important focus. And the same is true for racial justice. In short, our values ​​have a true synergistic effect.

You yourself were an athlete who participated in the Olympics. Was it important to participate in women’s sports in this way on a personal level?

It wasn’t always possible to choose what to work on, but when it comes to choice, it is. I clearly position myself as a female sports advocate, but I think I’m waiting for the world to catch up a bit. And the time is clearly correct. So while investing in women’s sports is always the right time, I don’t think the current cultural zeitgeist will turn back from this moment. This year was a major turning point for women’s sports, but this momentum. I think that will continue in the future.

Kate Johnson (second from the left) won the silver medal in the 2004 Athens Olympics Women’s 8 Finals. (MLADEN ANTONOV / AFP / Getty Images)

In particular, we can bring the WNBA to more people in 25 games on ESPN this year. Why did it form the basis of this deal in your eyes?

We are very good at investing in the media. We have close relationships with ESPN, Disney and Turner. So we are advertisers. But if you don’t take advantage of that relationship and do good things in the world, you’re missing out on opportunities.

In our conversation with ESPN, we were seriously considering the implications we could have through the relationships we built there. And they have certainly been incorporated into the WNBA that is right for us.

There are all these examples that will be appreciated as more games are aired on national television. We saw it last year when WNBA’s TV ratings increased by 68%. What are your goals on the TV side?

Our goal is undoubtedly to raise awareness of women’s sports and promote findability and distribution by initiating partnerships. With Google, you can do just that, in the sense that you’ll have more fans get one-stop access to WNBA highlights, scores, match locations, broadcast times, and more. -Shop when they google WNBA.

And it translates into the work you did on ESPN. It’s not just about making media purchases on ESPN. This is often required by these partnerships. It was actually looking at the investment in the media and asking, “Is there anything more I can do?”

Another part of the deal is that Google has sponsored ESPNs 30 for 30 and ESPN Films Series. I had the opportunity to see the ESPN 144 documentation for the WNBA Bubble Season. Want to see more documentation on WNBA and women’s sports through this activation?

Participating in feature-length content that tells the story of a female athlete is a huge part of the equation. So I’m very proud of that part of this partnership. My entire career was about traditional sponsorship. This is not the traditional sponsorship approach. It’s more than just checking the boxes, such as running the required media with the required activation. What can Google independently help the WNBA solve? Where can it help in women’s sports? And help ESPN make more games for more visibility It would be great if it could be promoted. We are working if we can connect more fans to the games they want to see when they want to see them through search.

Seeing the excitement behind women’s sports and the WNBA, why was it important to invest in the league now?

What are we waiting for? For so many reasons, I feel really good about the WNBA. But I think it’s really powerful that these women played in NCAA tournaments and showed inequality in games and tournaments. W, and especially last year, women used their platform for change. I was watching them. I think they are giving them credit that it is natural.

Yeah, it’s important to be careful. There were all these outlets covering the injustice between men’s and women’s tournaments, but not women’s games.

Yes, I think it’s not enough for brands, especially in women’s sports, to maintain the status quo. You need to look at the problems differently and solve them differently.

How essential was Kathy Engelbart to this? She played the role of WNBA Commissioner for the second year, but now she’s the fourth changemaker to help her join the league. is.

She is incredibly what she does in terms of fundraising. Investing in women’s sports is always a wise time, but depending on the media you’re talking about, she’s looking for a real-time investor to actually invest in a franchise model. I saw a quote that 6 out of 12 teams have actually made a profit in the last two years. Similarly, it rarely happens in men’s sports. So what she is doing is innovative.

For us, having an innovative sort leader and pushing W towards this next chapter is another reason why it makes a lot of sense for us to get involved.

What else can you say about this partnership?

The other day, a person asked me about this. One of the best forms of flattery is actually a copy. I’m not saying there are still people in this area who imitate us, but I’m very proud if it’s a by-product of this. Protect your lawn. Everyone will play their part to liven up the match and will need to press across the court. We are working and inviting more brands to the table.

