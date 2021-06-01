Tech workers are still concerned about the lack of diversity in the industry





Despite the need for inclusion and remote work to make IT-related work more accessible, technology workers are worried about the lack of diversity in the industry.

Two-thirds (65%) of women and non-white tech workers are at work, according to the diversity of the .TECH report for 550 tech workers in the United States released in May. I have experienced the prejudice of.

According to a survey, 45% of tech workers say they are more focused on diversity and inclusion within their team than last year, but 55% may be doing more with their employer. I think. A greater focus on visible diversity, fairness and inclusion efforts can drive innovation and make the company more attractive to job seekers.

According to a .TECH survey, women and non-white workers find little room for career advancement in technology. Twenty-two percent of white men do not consider themselves to have the same promotion opportunities as their peers at the same level, but 32% for women and 38 for workers in underrated racial groups. Increases to%.

Optimizely Chief Human Resources Officer Laura Thiele emails CIO Dive only if there is an inclusive culture that allows employees to comfortably share ideas, discuss opportunities, and tackle challenges. , Innovation works.

According to a TEKSystems survey released in March, 86% of digital readers, or individuals who believe they can more effectively implement the right technology at the right time, foster an inclusive working environment. ..

“We want people to be able to share their ideas and experiences in a comfortable and personal way,” Thiele said. “People interact with each other and understand their perspectives, which creates a common understanding. A common understanding allows us to respect each other.[‘s] There are differences, but we are still working towards a common goal. “

It is up to leadership to ensure that all employees listen and feel respected in the workplace. For example, if someone is interrupted during a meeting, the leader can intervene to ensure that the individual has the opportunity to finish the comment.

Diversity and talent gap

By engaging in diversity and inclusion initiatives, you can invite technical talent to join your organization and improve your retention efforts.

“The competition for talent is fierce and we want to attract top talent,” said Charlotte Straight, vice president of diversity equity and inclusion at Liberty Mutual Insurance. “Candidates want to work for a company that has people who appear to be represented at all levels of the company.”

According to the .TECH report, 32% of women in the tech industry and 38% of tech workers in underrated racial groups do not believe they have the same promotion opportunities as their peers at the same level. Is answered.

The culture of inclusion supports candidates from diverse backgrounds to improve employee retention. Being open to candidates without a technical background when hiring can also help fill the gap.

Data from Katie Malone / CIO Dive, .TECH

In an interview with CIO Dive, Deloitte Managing Director and US Women’s Technology Leader Christie Lamar said in an interview with CIO Dive that accepting the opportunity to build a diverse workforce is a candidate with a different background. It states that it may be a solution by re-education of the person.

“This re-education requires really talented employees … [and] This work, this organization, and these results show them that they are accessible to everyone, “Lamar said.” Why they don’t necessarily have a certificate in XYZ. You shouldn’t just downplay yourself, but you have the opportunity to go learn. Grow. “

For example, consider where a company is looking for employees. When an organization looks only at university campuses to find top tech talent, it “essentially eliminates promising and talented employees,” Lamar said. This business is missing out on a huge pool of talent.

Lamar recommends investigating a variety of disciplines, not just technical qualifications, to seek passion and curiosity for technology.

