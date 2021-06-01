Google Copy Apple: You can now easily opt out of online tracking





Google’s ability to replace third-party cookies, called the Federation Learning of Cohorts (FLoC), has been controversial since it was first outlined. Google is now making it easy to opt out of FLoC.

FLoC is a new way to track users online and show targeted ads (Google can charge extra), but Google says FLoC has better anonymity than third-party cookies. Privacy claims to offer and provide the right compromise between relevant advertising and complete online.

According to Android Police, Google has made changes to Chrome Canary, the most version of the browser, allowing users to easily disable FLoC using a toggle switch.

However, finding a toggle switch isn’t particularly obvious, and Canary isn’t the version of Chrome that most home users are interested in using.

Canary is not as stable as a regular Chrome build because it aims to find bugs and flaws in new features. New changes are pushed daily and can be incomplete.

However, if Google is testing an option for users to immediately disable participation in FLoC, that option could become part of a stable Chrome build after a few months.

FLoC is designed to use your browser to determine what you are interested in. Then assign it to a group that contains thousands of other users with similar interests.

This allows advertisers to target, for example, “vegan cat owners living in San Francisco and driving Tesla.” However, advertisers will not be specifically provided with such information about you. It’s up to the ad creator to find a way to use the cohort to target a larger group of anonymous people, and Google is always the mediator between the ad company and you.

The big problem with FLoC is that it might make perfect sense for the brainbox on Google’s campus, but for the general public, read about FLoC and how it works on Google’s site. That’s a fluffy, absolute nightmare of complex language and soothing PR.

So you might just accept FLoC and be happy that Google cares about you. But it’s also worth noting that Google is making a lot of money by selling advertising space to marketers who want to target you. Google has a very clear vested interest here, and the number of futures. We are developing tools used to sell products over the years.

How to disable FLoC in Chrome Canary

Google has already stated that it will not enable FLoC for users who have manually opted out of third-party tracking. With this new feature, you can turn off FLoC with a simple switch.

If you’re one of the few users of Chrome Canary, you can disable FLoC by copying and pasting “chrome: // flags / # privacy-sandbox-settings-2” into the address bar. .. Then select Enabled from the displayed page.

Restart Canary and in your browser settings[プライバシーとセキュリティ]When you go to, you’ll see a new option called the Privacy Sandbox. Click the link button next to it to open a new tab with a toggle switch to turn FLoC on or off.

FLoC itself is still in trial operation, and few are actually enrolled in the program. If you’re using a standard Chrome browser, you can visit amifloced.org to see if your browser is generating cohort data.

Again, you can already opt out of FLoC by disabling third-party cookies. Go to the menu icon in the upper right corner of the Chrome window and scroll down[設定]Click on the left navigation bar[プライバシーとセキュリティ]Click.[Cookie とその他のサイト データ]Select and[サードパーティの Cookie をブロックする]Select a radio button.

The FLoC cohort is extracted weekly from websites visited for 7 days. You are then placed in one of the 33,000 groups (so far) and advertisers can target ads that are of interest to that particular group.

Chrome is currently the only browser that uses FLoC. Safari, Firefox, and Brave are not part of this tracking system. For the time being, we will continue to use third-party cookies.

It’s good for Google to at least enable this option and easily disable FLoC in Chrome Canary. (You need to go through the Chrome Dev and Beta channels before you reach the Stable channel.) As always, it’s important for users to get some feedback on how to use online data.

Best Sale for Today’s Chromebook Laptops

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos