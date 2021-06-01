Deleting a sitemap does not stop crawling the site





Google’s John Mueller advises site owners that removing a sitemap does not prevent URLs from being crawled in the future.

This topic is discussed in the latest episode of YouTube’s Ask Googlebot video series.

Mueller answers the question of whether you can turn off or remove a sitemap from the Google Search Console.

It’s possible and not difficult to remove a sitemap, but if your goal is to stop Googlebot from crawling URLs, site owners will have to adopt another solution.

How to remove a sitemap from the Google Search Console

To delete a sitemap, first log in to the Google Search Console and use the side navigation menu.[サイトマップ]Choose.

Then click on the three dot menu in the upper right corner and[サイトマップの削除]Choose.

That’s all. You can also remove the site map from the website itself. If deleted, a 404 or 410 status code will be returned.

Google will stop using the sitemap file, but will not stop crawling the site unless you take further steps.

Sitemaps help Google crawl your site faster and more efficiently, but they don’t tell you whether to crawl URLs. In theory, a site can be crawled without a sitemap at all.

To prevent Googlebot from crawling your site or certain URLs within your site, you must use the noindex tag in your robots.txt file.

The site owner who submitted the question to Mueller did not mention what he wanted to achieve by removing the sitemap. Perhaps you wanted to delete the current sitemap and upload an updated version.

In that case, the Google Search Console supports multiple sitemap files, so you don’t need to delete the existing sitemap. Site owners can also create a sitemap for their sitemap and submit it to the Search Console.

Ask yourself what you want to get from the sitemap before removing the sitemap from the Search Console or the site itself. There may be another better solution, or you may not need to remove the sitemap from scratch.

For more information, watch the full video below.

Partial transcript:

“This is pretty easy, but I’ve only seen it once. To delete a sitemap in the new Search Console, go to the sitemap menu, click the sitemap file there, and click the dot menu in the upper left. do it[サイトマップを削除]Choose. This will cause Google to stop tracking sitemap files in the Search Console.

Alternatively, you can remove the sitemap file from your website to return a 404 or 410 HTTP result code. This basically means that the file is not available. Over time, Google’s system will stop trying to use that particular sitemap file.

Note: Deleting a sitemap file does not prevent you from crawling the URL specified in the sitemap file. However, we generally recommend using sitemap files because they help you crawl more efficiently. In particular, you can use sitemap files to find new or updated pages just a little faster. This is always a good thing, isn’t it? “

