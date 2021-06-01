Twitter starts testing ads on fleet





On Twitter, some advertisers can now share their ads on Fleets. Your ad will be displayed in full screen format with a targeted link at the bottom of the page. This is a “swipe-up” bottom that directs the user to a particular page at the request of the advertiser.

Twitter’s Fleets are Instagram-like stories that allow users to share everything they need and last 24 hours. Some users haven’t responded positively to this feature since its first release, but the reception doesn’t seem to be that bad.

According to Justin Hoang, Senior Product Manager on Twitter, and Austin Evers, Global Product Marketing Manager, “fleet ads are a full-screen sign for advertisers.” The supported image-to-video ratio is 9:16, and up to 30 seconds of video is also supported.

Twitter wants to show ads on the fleet

Twitter has been evaluating vertical full-screen ads for some time. As a result, fleets are not the first and last place to display this type of ad. In addition, even Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey says he is constantly investigating Fleets for future improvements.

“We also believe that advertising should be unobtrusive and bring value to people, so we focus on learning more about how people feel and get involved with this new placement. A Twitter official pointed out in a blog post.

They claim that this is just an “experiment” and the ad will be displayed to a small number of iOS and Android users in the United States. As mentioned earlier, we currently support users and advertisers in the United States, but we may expand to other countries in the coming months. As a result, businesses around the world can show ads to targeted users in specific locations through Twitter’s fleet.

Advertisers can also access the metrics of their ads to see how effective they are. Advertisers have access to metrics such as impressions, profile visits, clicks, and website visits.

Twitter wants to make more money

Over the past few months, Twitter has focused on developing new features with high revenue potential. Adding new features such as Spaces and Fleets gives Twitter great potential for more revenue. It also reduces the reliance on advertising revenue displayed in user feeds. According to the company’s latest announcement, advertising revenue reached $ 899 million, an increase of 32%.

Twitter is also developing a subscription plan that gives users more functionality. In exchange, we are requesting a monthly subscription fee. Twitter has also expanded its reach by providing space for desktop users.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos