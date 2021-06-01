Different ways to celebrate Pride Month in LA





Los Angeles is incredibly rich in LGBQT history, including hosting one of the first LGBQT parades in Hollywood Boulevard. In 1970. To celebrate Pride Month, we have put together a list of historically important places. You can visit and learn about these groundbreaking achievements. There are also several children’s pride monthly events that you can attend throughout the month. Check the list below for regular updates, so check back often!

Events and activities

The 2021 parade will take place this year in virtual, but that doesn’t mean it’s not that great. This year’s theme, “Living with Pride,” emphasizes the health and wellness of a slow recovery from a pandemic, but in particular the belief that it is an action of social justice in the LGBTQ + community. “

Charli XCX kicks off holidays. On the night of June 10th, there will be a free concert that will be livestreamed only on TikTok.

See lapride.organd @tiktokforgood for more information.

At night, a rainbow hangs over this iconic building, and it is expected that the city hall will be rejuvenated.

200 N Spring St. Los Angeles Online: lacity.org

From June 4th to the end of the month, explore Santa Monica from the Third Street Promenade to Santa Monica Place to Santa Monica Pier and experience 13 unique art installations by LGBTIA + artists. A rainbow-lit path called the “Miles of Pride”.

Third Street Promenade Santa MonicaOnline: smpride.com

At 6 pm on June 9th, the City of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Public Library, and the Bay Area Myra McDermott Queen Genefest will work together to celebrate Pride Month (online) through a self-made and replicated Queer Zines workshop. magazine.

RSVP: Pride Zine Workshop

LGBTQ + artists sing national anthems on June 11th, special first responders from the LA LGBTQ + community, and post-match vaccines to launch LA Prides’ first face-to-face event since 2019 Welcome inoculated fans to the field to watch the first Friday Night Fireworks Show of the season. Other surprises will be announced in the near future.

Fully vaccinated fans will receive a special event ticket package that includes a 7:10 pm Texas Ranger match ticket and a limited edition Dodger Pride-themed T-shirt. Tickets are currently on sale: dodgers.com/LAPride.

1000 Vin Scully Ave. Los Angeles Online: mlb.com

Landmarks and historic sites

The Blackcat (formerly a bar and now a gastropub on Silver Lake) became the scene of a brutal police assault on New Year’s Eve 1966. Two months later, in 1967, a peaceful protest took place in response to the attack. Known as “the first documented LGBTQ citizenship demonstration location in the country”. In 2008, The Black Cat was recognized by the City of Los Angeles as a historic and cultural building.

3909 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles Online: theblackcatla.com

Will Rogers State Beach has a gay-friendly section of sandy beach, informally known as “Ginger Rogers Beach,” near Lifeguard Tower 18.

14700 Pacific Coast Highway. (Entrada Drive) Santa Monica

Venice Beach is home to the Venice Pride Flag Lifeguard Tower. This tower has just been painted new during Pride Month. Follow venicepride.org for the latest information on local pride events starting June 5th.

998 Ocean Front Walk Venice

Stay tuned for Hermosa Beach’s unique Rainbow Lifeguard Tower, which will be unveiled by June, and the restoration of the Long Beach rainbow-painted Lifeguard Tower.

Located on Silver Lake, this outdoor staircase is named after the Matashin Society, one of the world’s first gay rights clubs founded in 1950.

Climb to the top for stunning views of the Silver Lake Reservoir.

2355 Cove Avenue Los Angeles

The LA Public Library is an integral part of LGBQT’s history, with access to videos, maps, books, movies and more that showcase the struggle for equal rights in the gay community. And don’t forget RSVP to Drag Queen Story Hour, where Pickle will read children’s literature to children of all ages on Wednesday. June 2, 4:00 pm

Business Hours: Mon-Fri 10 am-4:30pm

630 W. 5th StLos AngelesOnline: laps.org

With over 80,000 books, Children’s Book World promises to celebrate diversity, knowledge and affluence. It’s a world where every child shows himself on the shelves. ”This achievement is annual. Recognized and also known as “Open-minded (gay-friendly, multicultural), well-organized, age-appropriate sectioned book selection”.

Hours: Tue-Sat 10 am-5pm.Regular holiday & month

10580 1/2 W. Pico Blvd. Los Angeles Online: childrensbookworld.com

This is the world’s largest research library aimed at celebrating and archiving the history of LGBTQ. Located near the USC campus, exhibitions, art shows and film screenings will be held here, as well as at Gallery Space ONE Gallery in West Hollywood.

ONE National Gay & Lesbian Archive909 West Adams Blvd. Los Angeles

ONE Gallery626 N. Robertson Blvd.West Hollywood

Online: one.usc.edu

Los Angeles was first settled by the Tongva and called the area Janner. But it’s worth noting that Tongvapeople were LGBTQ friendly. The first tribes of LA believed that “homosexual marriage, transgender lifestyle, and homosexuality were determined in utero”. We pay tribute to these ancestors.

125 Paseo De La PlazaLos AngelesOnline: elpueblo.lacity.org

Tia Chucha’s independent bookstore has “Xicanx and Latin History and Literature, Indigenous Knowledge, Bilingual Children’s Books, Contemporary and Social Commentary Issues, Spanish, Queer / LGBTQIA, Art, Poetry, Anti-racism. Specializes in providing great books on racial discrimination, social change, and much more. “

13197 Gladstone Ave. Sylmar Online. tiachucha.org

Located in Lincoln Park, it is the country’s first publicly funded AIDS monument. This quiet space has stainless steel arches and eight panels, six of which represent living with AIDS in the Latin community, and two granite panels of 8,000 people who died of AIDS. The name will finally be displayed.

3600 N. Mission Rd. Los Angeles Online: thewalllasmemorias.org

“Since 1969, the Los Angeles LGBT Center has cared for, advocated, and admired LGBT individuals and families inside and outside Los Angeles. Today, the Center has more LGBT people than any other organization in the world. Serving and advocating for four major categories: programs, services, global health, social services and housing, culture and education, leadership and advocacy. “

Manufacturers should not forget to stop by The Village at Ed Gould Plaza, the center’s state-of-the-art education, culture and social center to watch the show.

Ed Gould Plaza Village 1125 N McCadden Pl. Los Angeles Online: lalgbtcenter.org

Los Angeles LGBT Center1625 N. Schrader Blvd. Los Angeles Online: lalgbtcenter.org

Founded in 1982, the Celebration Theater is the only professional theater with the mission of “creating LGBTQIA + voice outlets in Los Angeles.”

3269 Casitas Avenue Los Angeles Online: Celebration theater.com

Andy Hoover

Featured image by Emma Walsh Photography

