You can now use Google’s Nearby Share feature on your Chromebook





Last August, Google announced Nearby Share, which uses Apple’s AirDrop protocol. At the time, this feature was only available on some Android devices, but Google promised to eventually bring it to Chromebooks. Almost a year later, the company has begun rolling out Nearby Share on Chrome OS.

Similar to the Android version of this feature, Chrome OS’s Nearby Share can send files over Bluetooth, Bluetooth LE, WebRTC, or peer-to-peer WiFi, so you can use the protocol even when you’re not connected to the Internet. It’s also not limited to sending files between Chrome OS devices.[設定]Of the menu[接続済みデバイス]You can adjust who can see your Chromebook when you’re nearby.

Google

With Chrome OS 91, Google has added two more new features. When you retrieve a page from Android, the launcher grid app now displays a circular badge to let you know that there is an active notification. Thankfully, they don’t show numbers,[クイック設定]Of the menu[通知]You can access the section and turn it off.

The Files app, on the other hand, has a new toggle that allows you to save Google documents, spreadsheets, and slide documents for offline access. With this feature, a checkmark icon appears next to files that you can view and edit when you are not connected to the Internet. The company says it will begin rolling out available offline toggles later this month. Last but not least, there is a new “imaginary” wallpaper set created by artist Leo Natsume that you can use to personalize Chrome OS. They are on the whimsical side and worth checking out.

