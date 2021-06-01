Integrated CMITech and Virdi biometrics for the Spanish contactless access control market





Managed security service provider Telefonica Tech has added CMITech’s iris and face biometrics and temperature screening technologies to the Innovation Centers in Madrid and Barcelona, ​​deploying Virdi X-Face facial recognition in the latter showroom for security and non-security. We exhibited a contact access control solution.

STI Card, a distributor of access control solutions in Spain, has deployed its partners CMITech EF-45N and Virdi X-Face handsets to the Telefonica Techs Innovation Center with an integrated solution with RFID technology.

According to the company’s announcement, the CMITech EF-45N can identify the user with or without a mask and measures the temperature with the TS-100 thermal sensor. According to the announcement, the solution has been widely deployed in biometric access control solutions in CMITech’s home country, South Korea, to provide hospitals with secure access for healthcare professionals without having to remove the PPE during a pandemic. Widely used in.

Virdi X-Face can identify users up to 3 meters away when approaching your device, and up to 4 users at the same time. Biometric survival detection can also protect against spoofing attacks, identify masked users, and sound alarms if the user’s face mask is improperly worn, Telefonica Tech said. .. A temperature sensor will be deployed along with the Virdi X-Face to measure body temperature as a means of reducing health risk.

By collaborating with STI Cards, we can continue to fulfill our commitment to support the most innovative and reliable solutions in the security arena. We place great importance on incorporating EF-45 technology into our innovation portfolio to give our clients this new control of access and presence. The combination of a non-contact biometric system that combines temperature detection and a mask makes this solution the perfect ally to protect people and your facility, Lorena Senador, Global Commercial Director of Telefnica Ingeniera de Seguridad (TIS). -Gmez declares. According to Google’s translation, Telefnica Tech’s.

Article topic

Access control | Biometric activity detection | Biometrics | CMITech | Non-contact | Face recognition | Fever detection | Iris recognition | Mask detection | Temperature monitoring | ViRDI

