Crysis Remastered Trilogy heads to PS4 later this year





Just a few days ago, Crytek started teasing the existence of a collection of remastered Crysis games for the latest consoles. The collection is currently being confirmed. Crysis Remastered Trilogy will be heading to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC this fall and is backward compatible with PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X / S. If you have already purchased Crysis Remastered, you can purchase Crysis 2 and Crysis 3 separately.

The trilogy contains only single-player content for all three games, not multiplayer elements. Already released, Crysis Remastered begins with a chain of North Korean islands, and Nomad tries to stop alien invaders from occupying the area. Nomad comes with a Super Nano suit that not only upgrades speed and strength, but also offers armor and cloaking.

Later this year, Crysis 2 and Crysis 3, remastered by Saber Interactive, will be available. The former sees aliens returning to New York instead to wipe out humans. The new protagonist Alcatraz has upgraded nanosuits, better abilities, real-time weapons and suit customizations to help him, as climate disasters and unknown viruses are also acting on him. The latter is the same. It stayed in place and is now being taken over by the city’s rainforest, which is covered with nanodomes. The fate of mankind this time lies in the hands of the Prophet, who fights both humans and aliens in Nanosuit and Predator Bow.

Crysis Remastered Trilogy was accidentally published in November after an internal development document was leaked online. After that, Crytek started making fun of the announcement just a few days ago, starting with a hint about Crysis 2 Remastered. The leak revealed not only Crysis VR, but also the existence of Crysis Next, a battle royale game set in the Crysis universe. Apart from the franchise, developers are also reported to be working on Robinson 2, Hunt Mobile, and Ryse Next, the latter being no longer exclusive to the Xbox. Over time, you’ll know if the rest of the leak turns out to be true.

[Source: Crytek]

