2022 BMW iX electric SUV has 516 horsepower and an estimated cruising range of 300 miles





BMW’s iX brings performance, range and technology to the party in a relatively handsome package.

BMW

We’ve been waiting for the specs and details of BMW’s iX electric SUV for a while. The 2022 BMW iX xDrive50, which debuts on Tuesday, features a full-fledged drivetrain and a great-looking interior.

The iX xDrive50 boasts an 111.5kWh battery pack (of which only 106.9kWh can be used). According to BMW, the cruising range is about 300 miles. This is a tentative number, but BMW is based on the more pessimistic EPA cycle rather than the European WLTP cycle. It’s not as good as the world, but it’s certainly more than enough for most people in most situations.

The dual motor setup produces 516 horsepower and 564 lb-ft of torque. This is impressive, especially given that BMW is already planning an M Sport model with over 600 horsepower. BMW estimates the acceleration time from 0 to 62 mph to be approximately 4.6 seconds. It’s not as fast as Tesla, but it’s good enough.

The iX uses BMW’s latest generation EV architecture, so it can be fast DC charged at 200 kW and 80% charged within 40 minutes. BMW has partnered with the EVGo Charging Network to make these chargers available to drivers via the mobile app. EVgo has more than 800 stations in 32 states, most of which are concentrated on the East Coast and California, and iX buyers will receive $ 100 credit for future charging.

Apart from the electric drivetrain, BMW shows an interesting direction regarding the body structure of the iX. Like the current 7 Series and its previous electric models, the iX uses large amounts of carbon fiber and carbon fiber reinforced plastic in its body. This keeps the weight low while maintaining high rigidity and impact resistance (the weight of the vehicle is also kept low).

The iX looks a bit like any other BMW SUV, but with the exception of its new schnoz, it draws very complex opinions from both the media and the general public. Still, ignoring the look of the iX, its body shape is working properly. BMW states that it has a drag factor of only 0.25 and is very slippery for an SUV-like shape.

For X2 and X7 shades, the rear three-quarters angle may be the best angle for iX.

BMW

In essence, the iX is a luxury car, so BMW focuses on ride quality. This is achieved with an optional air suspension or a standard lift-related damper system that uses multi-adjustable hydraulic dampers such as the new i4. BMW is also keen to keep the iX sporty, so its Servotronic variable steering system is also here. It’s also great that BMW uses specially designed noise reduction tires. They feature a layer of foam that covers the inner surface of the tire and dampen vibrations and resonances during rotation.

The iX interior not only benefits from its handsome design, but also from the latest and greatest technology that the Munich people have to offer. The jewel of the crown is that it includes BMW’s 8th generation iDrive system and a heavily curved screen. In particular, iDrive 8 uses 5G connections to speed everything up.

Other interior features include a hexagonal steering wheel-somewhat weird, but no more weird than Tesla’s yoke-including a combination of electrochromic panoramic glass roof, Bowers & Wilkins stereo system, and microfiber. Many non-leather interior options and wool.

Yes, the hexagonal handle is a bit weird, but at least not the yoke.

BMW

The iX’s safety technology is decent, even if the best features are part of the optional Driving Assistant Professional package. Standard equipment includes automatic emergency braking, blind spot monitoring with cross-traffic alerts, active avoidance (which helps move the vehicle into the lane as soon as the driver detects a sudden avoidance operation), lane departure warning, etc. The Driving Assistant Professional Package adds Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go and Active Lane Keep Assist.

BMW will charge $ 84,195 for the 2022 iX xDrive50. This includes a $ 995 shipping fee and does not include federal or local rebates. We expect to get closer to 6 digits by using the option. BMW expects the iX to appear in US dealers in the first quarter of 2022.

