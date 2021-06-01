Albertsons tried to buy Whole Foods.Worried CEO landed on Amazon instead





Amazon Inc.’s new book mainly highlights the 2017 purchase of Whole Foods by online retail giants. It details the important role that the Boise-based Albertsons company played in the deal.

In April 2017, the Financial Times reported that Albertsons Companies had considered purchasing Whole Foods, an organic food grocery store. Within six weeks, Amazon announced that it would buy Whole Foods instead.

Amazon Unbound: Jeff Bezos and Global Empire invention journalist Brad Stone have used a magnifying glass on many of Amazon’s projects and growth over the last decade. The book has a $ 13.4 billion Whole Foods deal in 2017. Learn more about how it shrank in the year. And it started with Albertsons.

Activist investor

That same spring, Jana Partners announced that it had bought a 9% stake in Whole Foods and became its major investor. Jana is an activist investor, pressured companies to enter and buy large stocks and make changes to management. And, according to Stone, executives were worried that Janna might have wanted to sell the company to Albertsons.

“Whole Foods management was worried that Jana’s plan was to merge an organic grocery store with another food giant. Albertsons Companies is a traditional supermarket chain such as Safeway and Bonds. Is a merger of

Jana played a role with a similar idea a few years ago. Just as negotiations between California-based grocery stores and Albertsons began to heat up, the company acquired a large stake in Safeway. Albertsons later acquired Safeway and began merging the company.

According to Stone, the merged company will take over Whole Foods’ brand name and “relatively unleveraged balance sheet,” but “likely to replace Whole Foods management with Albertsons executives. Was the plan.

Albertsons tried several different routes to take advantage of public companies in the late 2010s. After completing the merger with Safeway, it announced that it would go public at an IPO in 2015. Later, after many peer stocks began to slump, the idea was withdrawn. In 2018, it announced that it would merge with the pharmacy retailer Rite Aid, but the project was also unsuccessful under the strong opposition of its shareholders.

Initial public offering of the company gives long-time investors the opportunity to monetize their stake, until 2006 when the store was spun off during a complex transaction involving Super Value and CVS. Go back.

Partnerships with Whole Foods, such as the 2015 IPO attempt and the 2018 Rite Aid merger, will achieve that-but that too was not intended.

Hale Mary’s Attempt

Founding CEO John Mackey wanted to save his job and took some steps that spring to keep Whole Foods away from his Albertsons buddies, according to a former director cited in Stone’s book. Mackey made changes to the board and called for a “white night” to buy a grocery store in distress, including private-equity firm Warren Buffett.

Next, Hale Mary. Amazon.

“There was one option left that almost everyone in Whole Foods Market thought was fancy. Over the years, they had some wasted conversations with Amazon,” Stone wrote. I am. “When Bloomberg News reported that Amazon executives had recently discussed the acquisition of Whole Foods, McKee called one of his advisors and asked him to try again at the end to save the company.”

By 2017, Amazon had embarked on a grocery business and opened several small physical stores of its own. But the 1990s dot-com startups, known for buying hundreds of grocery chains in online marketplaces, seemed ridiculous at the time.

“During May, Whole Foods continued to accept proposals from Albertsons, negotiating secretly with Amazon and responding to constant requests for information,” Stone wrote. “On May 23, Amazon offered to buy the company for $ 41 per share.”

The Albertsons-Whole Foods deal was not such an intention.

Sequelae

Since the deal with Amazon, Whole Foods has remained largely stationary in terms of sales. Last week, The Wall Street Journal reported that Amazon’s physical store division, which consists primarily of Whole Foods stores, has seen a decline in revenue each year since 2018, the first year after the merger.

“Whole Foods’ March quarter sales declined 16% year-on-year was the worst record for the company,” the Wall Street Journal reported, and Whole Foods’ visits to Hall Foods continued to decline. Said that.

Albertsons sales for the corresponding quarter increased year-over-year, with same-store sales up 11.8%.

Albertsons finally found a way for long-time shareholders to monetize its privately held stake and made it public in a second IPO attempt last summer. After a slow start, the company’s share price has risen by more than a third since its listing.

Albertsons twist twist twist twists and turns

The history of Albertsons is sometimes a bit complicated. Joe Albertson founded the chain in Boise in 1939. And it has grown slowly, steadily and over the years. In 1999, the company acquired Utah-based American Stores, temporarily growing into the largest grocery store in the United States.

In 2001, Larry Johnston became CEO and Chairman. Five years after the turbulence, the company was sold in 2006. The independent drugstore has moved to CVS and rebranded. Most of the 1,124 grocery stores, including Idaho, were sold to Super Valu. A new company was set up to acquire 661 stores in the so-called “poor” Albertsons, led by a consortium of investors led by Cerberus Capital. The Cerberus store was based in Boise, but did not own a store here.

In 2013, Super Valu reorganized most of its grocery companies by selling to a Cerberus-led company after struggling with the stores it bought. The company’s headquarters remains in Boise and now also includes store supervision in the Boise area.

In 2014, Albertsons acquired Safeway and has since moved to many of Safeway’s back office features.

