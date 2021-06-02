HHS launches $ 50 million venture capital partnership to develop pandemic-ready technology





The federal government wants to leverage its venture capital approach to bring breakthrough technology to market in preparation for the next pandemic.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced a public-private partnership with the nonprofit Global Health Investment Corporation on Tuesday to develop technologies and medical products that will help the United States effectively respond to future health and security threats. Announced to commercialize.

BARDA Ventures, a venture division of the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Agency (BARDA), is leading this initiative and will fund GHIC with a minimum of $ 50 million over five years and a maximum of $ 500 million over ten years. ..

BARDA is part of the Assistant Secretary’s HHS office for preparation and response.

GHIC, a non-profit organization founded to provide long-term funding for global health research and development, will combine funding from other investors to launch the Global Health Security Fund. Public-private partnerships enable direct collaboration with the investment community and sustainably and long-term to identify, develop and commercialize technologies that will help the United States effectively respond to future health and security threats. Efforts will be established, HHS officials said in a press release.

While working on the effects of the pandemic, HHS said he was looking for ways to better prepare for future public health emergencies, whether the United States was in either the next pandemic or bioterrorism incident. Xavier Becerra said in a statement. The pandemic shows that the United States needs innovative technology that is not only available, but widely available. Today, we are announcing an innovative and cost-effective approach that will enable us to face the next public health crisis and take a better path to improving healthcare in the United States.

Funded by BARDA Ventures, GHIC plans to work with companies around the world to procure promising products that have the potential to enhance health safety and generate economic benefits. The organization said.

GHIC constitutes an investment through joint investment from additional individual investors. As technology and companies generate return on investment, the proceeds from BARDA Ventures financing are returned to GHIC for reinvestment and maintenance of BARDA Ventures.

Pathogens and health security threats are constantly evolving and changing. To effectively counter them, BARDA director Dr. Gary Disbrow said in a statement that new and innovative ways to harness the most innovative and influential ideas in the entrepreneurial community are needed. It is stated in. BARDA Ventures faces this challenge by joining the community and leveraging both public and private funding to change the way we prepare for future health and safety threats.

To establish a partnership model, the authorities have responded to information requests from two public authorities and based on hundreds of discussions with government and private sector venture capital experts, the authorities said. Said. In 2020, BARDA announced the need for a non-profit partnership manager. According to HHS officials, the agency chose GHIC because of its proven track record of successful venture capital investments in healthcare and life sciences.

Through the Global Health Investment Fund, GHIC is accelerating the development and delivery of more than 12 innovative products that address global health and pandemic threats, including diagnostics, vaccines, pharmaceuticals and other medical products. The organization states that these products reach more than 100 million patients and support their health while generating profits from the capital invested.

BARDA has a great history of public-private partnerships with organizations from global pharmaceutical conglomerates to small business start-ups to support the development of healthcare measures.

BARDA’s partnership with GHIC is supported through BARDA’s DRIVe Initiative (Research, Innovation and Ventures). Launched in 2018, DRIVe aims to accelerate innovation to address general health problems with a similar approach taken to address human-created health threats. I will. Through its initiative, authorities leverage sensors and artificial intelligence-based technologies to provide early, actionable health information, solutions for detecting and preventing sepsis, alternative vaccine delivery technologies, biologics, and low threats. The focus is on the diversion of molecular drugs.

BARDAs DRIVe currently partners with 37 companies through federal contracts and has a network of 13 accelerators in different parts of the country to better procure innovation.

