Google’s latest Pixel Buds wireless headphones, with 24-hour battery life, starting at $ 82 (usually $ 179)





Update 6/1 @ 7:26 PM: Verizon Wireless is currently offering the latest generation of Google Pixel Buds True Wireless Bluetooth earphones for $ 81.99. This earphone will be shipped with the code GRADSDAY at checkout.

The official BuyDig eBay store currently sells the latest generation of Google Pixel Buds True Wireless Bluetooth earphones for $ 129. Usually $ 179 from Google and B & H, but today’s offer saves $ 50, the same as previous direct discount offers. This is also the best price you can find right now outside of the Verizon bundle offer. In addition to built-in voice control via the Google Assistant, these fully wireless earphones have a battery life of up to 5 hours and can be extended to 24 hours with the included charging case. Beamforming microphones and 12mm dynamic drivers for clear calls are combined with adaptive sound technology that automatically adjusts the volume as you move between quiet and noisy environments. An ideal companion for causal listening and gyms, it features a 3-point anchor system to keep things snug and in place. Rating 3.9 / 5 stars by over 810 customers, take a closer look at the actual reviews. See below for details.

(Updated 5/28 11:20 am): Antonline via eBay Daily Deals (98.9% positive feedback from over 298,000 people) is currently shipping Clearly White’s Google Pixel Buds for $ 119. It’s typically $ 179, which is slightly below the black model above, and the current B & H selling price is the lowest we can find.

Are you interested in Google adopting wireless earphones? Save money and use Ankers Soundcore Life A1 True Wireless Earbuds instead. Cut out the coupon on the page and get a solid reputation from over 680 Amazon customers and it will sell for under $ 50. Battery life with a charging case is extended to 35 hours as a particularly affordable and high-performance alternative to Google’s wireless drivers, along with an excellent IPX7 waterproof rating.

While talking to Google, be sure to check out the Pixel 3 XL’s $ 215 prime shipping price (the Google Pixel 4 deal is still valid) and this deal from Google Nest Learning Thermostat to save energy costs. This is because the air conditioner will be overdriven for the next few months. Then visit the Google Deal Hub for even more significant price cuts.

Pixel Buds Gen 2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones Details:

Enjoy rich, clear audio wherever you are with Google’s Pixel Buds Gen 2 True Wireless In-Ear Headphones. Using adaptive sound technology, the Pixel Buds automatically adjusts the volume as you move between quiet and noisy environments. In noisy environments, beamforming microphones and voice detection accelerometers focus on your voice for clear calls and voice commands.

FTC: We use affiliate links for earning cars.

