Bringing technology and play to classrooms around the world





Around the world, young people live in a changing world, and success depends increasingly on the capabilities of science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM). However, not all school systems have access to STEM training and resources. This is done not only in the United States but around the world.

Currently, a team of researchers at Tufts University is working to change that with a new project, the LEGO Foundation Tech and Play initiative. This initiative will partner with organizations in Brazil, Kenya and Rwanda to collaboratively develop tools and training to enable students to be active in the world. Next-generation change maker. This means thinking like a scientist or engineer: drive innovation, take risks, learn from mistakes, and re-challenge. It also means to encourage play.

Play and engineering are very similar in some respects, said Merredith Portsmore (E98, A98, G99, EG10), director of the Faculty of Engineering’s Engineering Education and Outreach Center (CEEO) and associate professor of research. Says. Play is repetitive, meaningful and socially involved.

Funded by a $ 1 million grant from the LEGO Foundation, the team is focused on developing STEAM (ie STEM and arts) educational capabilities over the next two years. This project has three main goals. Develop a community to support engineering play, provide tools and research on how students learn, and develop teacher expertise.

Tufts CEEO’s faculty and staff, one of the first centers dedicated to engineering education in the United States, have long experience in innovative education initiatives and collaboration with educators around the world.

While Tufts CEEO and mechanical engineering researchers focus on developing hardware and physical materials, education faculty and graduate students take the lead in understanding student thinking, and Tufts CEEO Is developing with the expertise of online teacher training. Teacher education program.

The Tech and Play initiative connects them with three other US organizations: the Scratch Foundation, the Lifelong Kindergarten group at MIT Media Lab, which developed the programming language Scratch for children, and the Tinkering Studio at the Exploratorium, a science museum in San Francisco. I will. Technology and art.

One size does not fit all

Different countries and education systems have different needs and levels of technical resources. Chris Rogers, Principal Investigator of the Grant and Professor John R. Beaver of the Department of Mechanical Engineering, has worked with Tufts CEEO Associate Professor Ethan Danahy to develop usable hardware and physical materials. In the classroom.

Robotics will be incorporated into some classrooms as part of the Tech and Play initiative, Rogers said. Currently, we are thinking about what kind of low-cost toolset we can develop that can teach robotics without the use of computers, and program robots by training artificial intelligence instead of coding. He said there is a cool prototype to consider.

The US-based team works with organizations in Brazil, Kenya and Rwanda that implement the program. Experienced non-governmental organizations in each country share knowledge about local conditions, cultural values ​​and needs in the field of education and implement the final developed program.

Assistant Professor Brian Gravel (E01, EG04, AG11) of the Ministry of Education draws on previous studies and focuses on how to maintain culture. He has a long-standing relationship with Malden Public Shoes, and his group has helped create maker spaces, courses focused on creativity, play and engineering, and experience in professional development.

Work at Malden was built on the basis of decolonizing the frame, Gravel said. We have worked hard to prevent manufacturing from becoming a school colonization force. We are excited to build from those experiences, explore the vast, diverse and personal experiences and practices that everyone brings to this shared work, and continue to learn with and with our partners in new places. doing.

Tufts expertise in a global context

Tufts University researchers look forward to working with and learning from their colleagues on the Tech and Play initiative. This is a great opportunity for us to learn from our partner countries and find different ways teachers can incorporate content in the classroom, Rogers said.

The team will leverage Gravels and Tufts CEEO research on K-12 education in the Boston area and the experience of the nonprofit Karkhana to adapt the approach to different situations using different resources. Karkhana is a space for education companies and manufacturers based in Nepal. It was co-founded by Dipeshwor Shrestha, a PhD candidate in education at Tufts University and currently working on a Tech and Play initiative.

Karkhana has helped us learn how to make connections and learn about the local context, says Portsmore. They share what they have done so far and what the obstacles were and what they were. The goal is to collaborate with us on teaching and learning tools.

Collaboration is the key to everything. When students and teachers study together at school and work on issues and ideas of interest, the learning potential becomes tremendous, Gravel says. With teachers and students from Rwanda, Brazil, Kenya and Nepal, we want to deepen our thinking about how learning through play and making can improve the learning experience at school.

You can contact Lynne Powers at [email protected]

