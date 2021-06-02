The new 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport features supple suspension and fresh flare





The 5th generation Toyota 4Runner was able to move seamlessly from country roads to highways to dusty trails due to its Can Do attitude. The new 2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport combines familiar styles and features with new equipment and features.

The 2022 4Runner TRD Sport is based on the 4Runner SR5 grade. Designed to complement the 4Runner TRD Off-Road and Pro, it offers buyers trail-ready options with added flair and public road-specific features. Toyota offers trim levels similarly placed in the Tacoma medium-duty truck lineup.

Most notably, the new 4Runner features a supple suspension designed to absorb more road imperfections and reduce body lean. This is the same suspension found on the 4Runner Limited.

The two-wheel drive version of the new midsize SUV has a minimum ground clearance of 9.0 inches, while the four-wheel drive 4Runner is 9.6 inches.

Toyota has added 20-inch wheels with a machine face to the 4Runner TRD Sport. Full size spare tire. Front spoiler; black roof rails; tonal grille accents, rocker panels, body moldings. Comes with a Toyota Racing Development style bonnet scoop. Includes LED head, fog and tail lamp.

The 4Runner has the same engine as the rest of the line, a 4.0-liter V6 engine that produces 270 horsepower and 278 lb-ft of torque. The 5-speed automatic transmission is also a carryover.

All 4Runners come with an integrated tow hitch receiver and wiring harness. It can tow up to £ 5,000.

Owners will find a well-equipped interior of the 2022 4Runner Sport.Toyota

The interior of the 4Runner TRD Sport is well-equipped with black SofTex trim seats with gray contrast stitching and the TRD stitching logo. The front seats have seat heaters. Passengers place their feet on the TRD Sport floor mats.

Each 4Runner TRD Sport model comes standard with an 8-inch infotainment touch screen compatible with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Amazon Alexa. USB ports, hands-free phone features, voice recognition, Bluetooth, satellite radio and Wi-Fi hotspots complete the technical feature list.

The Toyota Safety Sense P is standard on all 4Runners in 2022 and includes lane departure warning with roll warning, automatic high beam, adaptive cruise control and automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection.

2022 Toyota 4Runner TRD Sport will be available this fall. The price of the model has not yet been announced, but the suggested starting retail price is in the high $ 40,000 range.

