Google Doodle celebrates gay rights pioneer Frank Kameny





Google presented Doodle to gay rights activist Frank Kameny earlier in the month of Pride.

Google

On Wednesday, Google Doodle begins the pride month by honoring Frank Kameny, a gay rights activist who is considered to be one of the most important figures in the US LGBTQ movement. Long before the Stonewall riots, Kamenny was at the forefront of a movement that changed the public’s perception of homosexuality.

Born in Queens, New York in 1925, Kamenny was a talented student who enrolled at Queens College to study physics at the age of 16. However, his research was interrupted when he was drafted by the US military during World War II.

Editor’s top pick

Subscribe to CNET Now for the most interesting reviews, news articles, and videos of the day.

After serving in Europe during the war, he returned to Queens College, earning a bachelor’s degree in physics and then to Harvard University, where he earned a master’s and doctoral degree in astronomy.

He got a job at the US Army Maps Bureau in 1957, but was fired as soon as his boss knew he was gay. At that time, under Executive Order 10450, “paraphilia” was a security risk and was considered the reason for dismissal from federal employment. Thousands of federal officials were dismissed by an order signed by President Dwight D. Eisenhower in 1953. Kamenny challenged his dismissal through legal means before the Supreme Court refused to hear his proceedings in 1961.

Coupled with the government’s dismissal, the court’s decision not to reconsider his proceedings intensified Camenny, he told Eric Marcus. Marcus told Eric Marcus in his 1992 book Making History: Gay and Lesbian. Interviewed him for “The Struggle for Equality” (1945-1990).

“The government has since made homosexual disqualification a norm of immorality,” he said. “Morality is a matter of personal opinion and personal belief, every American citizen has the view he desires, and the government has no authority or authority to have any view.

“That had to be said. As far as I know, it was a formal court case and no one else had said it,” Kamenny said.

After his death, Camenny urged the American Psychiatric Association to stop classifying homosexuality as a mental illness. It finally did so in 1973. He also spearheaded a campaign to overturn Sodomy Law in Washington, DC. , Personally drafted a bill passed in 1993.

In 2009, more than half a century after his dismissal, Kamenny received a formal apology from the US government. A year later, part of the streets of Washington, DC was renamed Frank Kameny Way in honor of him.

Kameny died on October 11, 2011, at the age of 86. It’s National Coming Out Day. A marker in front of his Veterans Memorial in Washington, DC’s Parliamentary Cemetery says he coined the phrase, “Gay is a good man.”

“If I don’t remember anything, I want to remember [for that]I told reporters in 2009.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos