Going Medieval Launches Early Access on PC

Today, game developer Foxy Voxel and publisher The Irregular Corporation announced that the new game Going Medieval is now available for Early Access. This game is available from Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. Going Medieval is a city construction strategy game played in a medieval setting.

In InGoing Medieval, players control the last survivors of humanity after a deadly pandemic has extinct more than 95% of the population. Players command these settlers to design, build and expand their settlements. The game allows you to customize a variety of base buildings, allowing players to create everything from simple wooden huts to multi-level forts with underground caves. In addition to managing the fort, players need to take good care of their citizens. Equipping villagers with the best possible weapons and equipment is the key to preventing bandits and other enemies from attacking the city. If players do not keep the villagers’ needs and desires in mind, they can adversely affect their emotional state. Each villager has his or her own history, goals and relationships, and players can grow their population by helping and accepting strangers.

Going Medievalis is now available as an Early Access title on Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store. The game is available for $ 24.99, but you get a 10% discount if you purchase the game before June 8th. Players interested in the game can now add it to their wishlist on Steam to be notified when the final version of the game is released.

