Jean from Genshin Impact does a short job on the rare Hilichurl





The clever Genshin Impact player instantly defeated the powerful Unusual Hilichurl using the environment and the special abilities of one hero.

Genshin Impact player has easily defeated the powerful Unusual Hilichurl with the playable character Jean. miHoYo's action role-playing game was released in September 2020, and developers continue to support the game through updates and in-game events. Genshin Impact features a wide range of characters that players can meet, unlock, and use during gameplay.

Genshin Impact can keep fans interested by frequently adding the latest content, such as new quests and new playable characters. However, the character will be unlocked via the banner. The banner lasts for a limited time, giving players a random chance to win or miss the desired character. Thankfully, miHoYo frequently adds reruns of previous character banners, giving players who missed playable heroes a chance to win them. Simply unlucky and missed the unlock. Player of the time. The latest update to the game, version 1.6, reruns the powerful Pyro character Clay banner. The Clay flag was last seen before the release of version 1.1, so many players may have been waiting for this character to return.

BornFaceless, a Reddit user at Genshin Impact, recently showed a simple solution to in-game quests. The Daily Challenge required players to defeat a powerful enemy known as Unusual Hilichurl. This enemy usually engages in considerable combat before it collapses. However, this Unusual Hirichul happened to be hanging near the water, so players quickly disposed of it using the character Jean. Jean's Gale Blade's abilities summon a miniature storm that can activate even the game's most powerful enemies, and Hilichurl is defeated as soon as it touches the water.

Genshin Impact receives new updates quite often, but the next update of the game seems to be the biggest expansion ever. Version 1.6, released on June 9, introduces new playable characters and locations in miHoYo’s action RPG. Perfect for summer, beach-themed events include new cosmetic skins, beach volleyball mini-games, and boat travel games. A new location to take players to the island setting has also been revealed, along with Kazuha, the new wind-powered Anemo hero.

The role-playing nature of Genshin Impact allows players to improvise to some extent during combat. Battles can be won by brute force or strategy. BornFaceless perfectly illustrates this fact through the clever defeat of Unusual Hirichar. By investigating the environment and using Jean’s unique movements, players can instantly defeat one of the game’s more dangerous enemies.

Genshin Impact is now available on PS4, PS5, iOS, Android and PC.

Source: BornFaceless / Reddit

