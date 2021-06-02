Google on news source ranking





Google attaches great importance to transparency when it comes to improving news sources. The company shares more information about what it really means.

In a blog post, Google details how to evaluate transparency to determine preferred publishers across surfaces, such as Google News and the top story carousels in search results.

Transparency is treated as an important factor. This is because visitors can learn more about the publications that receive the news and the authors who write it.

Google states that transparency is a factor in assessing the credibility and credibility of news providers.

Google shares the following details to help publishers understand what to look for in transparent news sources and how to meet those criteria:

How Google Assesss Transparency in News Sources

Google looks for the following factors on the publisher’s site to determine the level of transparency:

Date of Publication Author bylines Author Biography Contact Information Background information about the publisher, company, or network

Google considers this useful information when the general public wants to assess the credibility of a site. In addition, Google states that this is in line with academic research, journalism best practices, and proprietary user testing.

Other principles that guide Google’s approach to assessing transparency are:

Expectations at the regional and national levels: Google recognizes that journalist names have areas of the world that carry significant risks. Changes in editorial practices: Unique editorial philosophies, such as publishing articles without buylines, do not affect the reliability of credible sources. User Availability: Google aims to give equal positions to large sites with technical UIs and small sites with simple text-based UIs.

“Our system is designed to use these guidelines when assessing whether a site complies with our transparency policy.”

Google is also analyzing how these principles are used to assess transparency at the site and article levels.

Evaluation of transparency at the article level

At the article level, Google looks for information that helps users quickly get context about the article and the journalist responsible for the article.

Publishers can send these signals to Google. This includes the article buyline, publication date, and article type label that links to the biography page.

Evaluation of transparency at the site level

At the site level, Google looks for information that helps visitors understand the purpose of the publication, its organizational structure, and the type of information you can expect to read.

There are many ways to get that information to Google, including:

Mission Statement Editorial Policy and Criteria Staff information and bio for both editorial and business staff Unusual contact information Other organizational level information such as owners and sources of funding (eg, national sponsorship, political parties or PACs) Relationship with)

Google concludes with an explanation of how these policies are being evolved, keeping in mind the differences between regional norms and editorial philosophies.

“Transparency requires a thoughtful approach that adapts to differences in regional norms, editorial philosophies, and resources, and must dynamically reflect evolving standards. Our efforts and all news policies here. We hope that our commitment to will make people around the world more informed about the news and that news sources will be recognized for their work. “

Source: Google Search Central Blog

