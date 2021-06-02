How 5G Innovation Helps Tech Startups Prosper





Every successful company starts with an idea, but not all good concepts survive. According to a recent survey, 70% of tech start-ups usually fail within 20 months of the first round of funding. 1 In a highly competitive market, financing alone is not successful. Entrepreneurs and small businesses need speed, agility, and sometimes help from trusted friends to make their ideas feasible.

Frazier creates Kai XR to provide a child-friendly, teacher-approved virtual field trip and immersive experience through a device-independent platform.

Kai XR reached a turning point in growth in mid-2020. Created to address limited school system resources, the company blends virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) to help kids learn and explore across classroom walls. It provides a useful 360 degree platform.

Kai Frazier, a former teacher and CEO of Kai XR, founded the company after her DC area public schools stopped offering museum excursions to cut budgets. Frazier didn’t want to give up on this important enrichment activity, so he looked for an alternative solution, but was dissatisfied with the available educational technology products that most needed reliable Wi-Fi and expensive devices.

Test promising concepts

To grow and succeed, Kai XR needed customers on the platform. Its urgency increased with the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

That’s when Frazier began looking at startup accelerators. Accelerators, usually funded by businesses to support startup growth and innovation, help entrepreneurs gain customer traction and reach key funding milestones. 2

With two goals: platform testing and digital accessibility, Kai XR is focused on building the next big thing in immersive 5G technology, from holographic communication to 3D storytelling. T-Mobile Accelerator Spring 2021 Immersive I applied for a technology program. The company has been hired and the program is currently underway.

Early in the process, Kai XR has already reported the benefits of accelerators. When children handle what they have at home in their classroom, it’s a carrying bag. According to Frazier, the platform needed to be tested. Our core was a streaming service … So 5G is a great test case to see if we can provide great clarity to the content we serve.

Kai XR is preparing to launch a two-month pilot program that allows you to test the platform at various devices and connectivity levels, from Wi-Fi and hotspots to 5G. Once the pilot is complete, Frazier will have the valuable performance and diagnostic data needed to develop the next iteration of Kai XR.

Mentoring of growing start-up companies

The T-Mobile Accelerator program acts as a hub for great ideas, innovations and actions. Focusing on collaborative experiences for growth, we offer programming and activities throughout the year, including entrepreneurial and technical community involvement, expert talks, and mentorship sessions. Since its inception, Accelerator has worked with 67 start-ups, raising a total of approximately $ 80 million after the program ends. In addition, 82% of alumni companies are still in business 3.

Homebase, a smart building solution with apartment access control and internet infrastructure for apartment owners, is a graduate of the 2020 Accelerator Program. Blake Miller, CEO and founder, explains that this experience helped his team in business and product development.

The program was great [for] Miller says it’s a growing start-up. When COVID-19 occurred, its structure made a big difference to home-based management and brought teams together with the help of mentors and workshops. The company used program resources to boost marketing, clarify its brand story, and improve its market development strategy.

With Gen Z entering the rental market and 75% looking to live in an apartment, Homebase provides the hubless smart infrastructure and connectivity that Gen Z expects. In the future, they plan to bundle T-Mobile products and services for owners and residents to expand their reach.

Promote SME innovation with 5G

T-Mobile Accelerator Manager Tina Peterson is looking for innovative companies for future programs. I love connecting with entrepreneurs and small businesses, says Peterson. Companies around the world are rapidly developing amazing new 5G products and services, and they need a capacity and reach 5G network that can help T-Mobile test new technologies and enhance services.

Selected start-ups and their leaders are offered a three-month virtual program each year.

T-Mobile Expert Guidance and Practical Support Access to 5G Networks and Low-Delay Computing Infrastructure T-Mobile Includes 5G to Help Define and Sophisticate Startup Stories, Along with Message Amplification Through T-Mobile Channels Access to Corporate Resources at Test Facility Investor and Demo Day for Pitch and Venture Capital Exposure

Accelerators, according to Umlaut, are one of the T-Mobile initiatives dedicated to driving innovation through access to America’s largest, fastest, and most reliable 5G networks today. The company recently expanded its award-winning T-Mobile Accelerator in collaboration with Georgia Institute of Technology and Curiosity Lab at Peachtree Corners. He also runs the T-Mobile Ventures Investment Fund and is a co-founder of the 5G Open Innovation Lab.

Visit t-mobileaccelerator.com or email [email protected] to see how the T-Mobile Accelerator program can help small businesses innovate and grow.

Contact 877-511-6719 for more information on how T-Mobile for Business can partner with small businesses to meet their connectivity needs.

