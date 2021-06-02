Google’s foldable Pixel may have the best features from Samsung – BGR





Samsung’s first foldable smartphone showed how far a foldable cell phone had to go. These devices sound great in theory, but technology isn’t enough to live up to our expectations. For that matter, the Galaxy Fold and various other first-generation foldable phones weren’t what we expected. With the first bad luck of the fold, which questioned the integrity of the fold. Apart from that, there was another problem with the phone. The fold had a plastic screen that was easily scratched. This is because Samsung had not yet completed its bendable glass technology by the time it launched the Fold.

But Samsung fixed it last year and this year is trying to offer another important foldable display upgrade. Google’s foldable Pixel may also be able to take advantage of the same technology.

Ultra-thin glass (UTG), a bendable glass display cover developed by Samsung, debuted last year on the Galaxy Z Flip. UTG has delivered the same screen quality expected of Samsung’s 2020 foldable smartphones, which is expected of non-bending smartphones. The Fold 2 also had a UTG, but the foldable glass wasn’t strong enough to support the stylus. The upcoming Fold 3 is reported to have an upgraded UTG panel that allows it to interact with the S Pen.

No other foldable smartphone vendor has implemented similar technology. That’s why the screens of the foldable phones that Huawei, Motorola and Xiaomi have announced so far are made of plastic instead of glass.

According to a report from South Korea’s ETNews, Samsung has decided to offer UTG technology to other smartphone makers. Samsung is trying to strengthen its foldable display business, the report said.

More interestingly, this report focuses on a single smartphone vendor that is likely to adopt the Samsung UTG panel. That is Google. “The foldable OLED panel and UTG are expected to be applied together to the foldable smartphones that Google is preparing,” the report writes.

Google has long been rumored to be working on its own foldable Pixel, but the latest such rumors come from Google’s software. The Android 12 code shows that it supports what looks like a foldable Pixel smartphone, a device that hasn’t been announced yet.

According to ETNews, UTG is only available on Samsung phones and is meant to differentiate foldable products from competitors. But Samsung plans to expand its foldable display business, which is why it is bringing UTG technology to its rivals.

According to the report, the UTG panel will be sold to other companies from the second half of this year. That’s not enough to confirm that the foldable Pixel smartphone will be available this year. However, Google and Samsung showed in I / O 2021 a few weeks ago that they are working closer together than ever before. The two companies have announced that they will integrate Tizen into Wear OS for a new smartwatch experience. Apart from this, Samsung is reported to manufacture custom Pixel 6 chips according to Google’s design. It makes sense to include Google as one of the first companies to access UTG panel supplies.

Samsung’s unconfirmed decision to supply UTG panels to other mobile vendors is in line with Samsung’s current strategy for the display sector. Samsung is a leading provider of high-end OLED smartphone screens, and Apple is its largest customer. According to a recent report, the need for OLEDs on the iPhone could exceed the requirements for Samsung’s own OLEDs for Galaxy phones. Samsung’s OLED screen has always been well received and is one of the most expensive components of the iPhone. Samsung may not like the iPhone’s dominance in smartphone sales rankings and profits, but the Korean giant is also profiting from selling the iPhone as the leading provider of OLED panels to Apple.

Samsung may adopt a similar strategy to provide high-end OLED-UTG panels to other smartphone vendors in the future. Apple is also rumored to be working on several foldable iPhone prototypes. It’s unclear when these devices will be available, but Apple is aiming for high build quality, probably including a glass display.

Google will announce the Pixel 6 at some point in late September or early October. Folding Pixel smartphones can fall off at about the same time if included in a 2021 release card.

