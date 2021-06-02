7 Best Alternatives to Google Hangouts





For people in the United States, the move to Google Voice makes sense, but the free version of Google Voice isn’t available everywhere. Here are some additional options to explore:

Image: Andy Wolver / Tech Republic

The migration of some apps is obvious as Google continues to explore replacing traditional Hangouts and migrating features to other apps. Do you need video conferencing? Use Meet. Need an individual or group discussion? Use chat. Are you currently on Google Fi? Go back and probably switch to the Messages By Google app. Do you need a phone? Go to Google Voice. The migration is complete. The functionality of an all-in-one app is split into five (or so) other apps.

Google Voice as an alternative to traditional Hangouts has a slightly more difficult problem. Simply put, traditional Hangouts phones worked in the United States and Canada, but free Google Voice numbers and features were only available in the United States. This means that Canadian users who may have used the traditional Hangouts calling feature can’t unfortunately switch to the free version of Google Voice.

Some services allow you to make and receive calls from numbers other than the phone numbers provisioned on your device by your mobile operator. This is useful because it protects the privacy of your personal device’s phone number, while also managing calls to a second number for work, for example. If you used traditional Hangouts for calls, you might have the following options:

Personal Google Voice

For people in the United States, the easiest option is to sign up for a free personal Google Voice account. Google Voice allows you to make and receive calls on your web or mobile apps (Android and iOS) from your assigned Google Voice number (Figure A). This is a great way to add a second phone number for a call.

Figure A

Google Voice is a clear choice for people in the United States who need an alternative to traditional Hangouts phone calls.

Workspace with Google Voice

At this time, if you are in Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, or most of the United States, you might consider Google Workspace with Google Voice. (Figure B). This is Google’s business-oriented phone service that works well with Workspace and extends to handle a variety of business-oriented needs such as call forwarding, call groups, and multi-level automatic attendant routing. I can do it.

You must be a paid Workspace customer to use this option. First, for Business Starter Edition, you need a Google Workspace plan starting at $ 6 per user per month. Then add a Google Voice Starter Edition Voice subscription to it (only $ 10 per user, per month). Upgrade options that provide more functionality are available in both Workspace and Voice.

Figure B

Currently, Google Workspace with Google Voice is available in 13 countries around the world, including the United States and Canada.

Third party telephone service

Second number providers typically seek to offer either personal / personal or business use. The difference tends to be whether the service allows administrators to centrally manage multiple numbers, and whether the service offers advanced features. For example, Google Voice supports both. Free Voice services in the United States address individual / individual needs, and Workspace with Voice extends to accommodate large enterprises in several countries.

Individual or individual phone number providers, such as Burner and TextNow, are focused on making a second number available to individuals (Figure C). Both of these work in both the United States and Canada. Burner offers monthly (about $ 5 per line per month) and annual subscription options, as well as minute and text prepaid options. SmartLine only supports calls to US numbers, starting at around $ 10 per month and also offering free SmartLine calls for around $ 20 per month. TextNow works in both the US and Canada, offers free options to support ads, and offers a monthly plan of about $ 10 to remove ads.

Figure C

Personalized services include Burner (left) and TextNow (right).

Small business or enterprise-sized providers such as Dialpad, Grasshopper, and RingCentral are intended for multi-person use (Figure D). For example, Grasshopper tends to focus on small teams and has pricing plans that focus on 1, 3, and 5 phone number options.

Both RingCentral and Dialpad offer a wide range of plans, some for small businesses and many in many parts of the world to handle all of your organization’s messaging, calling, and video conferencing needs. It also includes other options aimed at.

Figure D

Business solutions include Dialpad (left), Grasshopper (center), and RingCentral (right).

Which option do you want to use?

Which alternative would you use if you used the Hangouts call feature? Any of the above options? Why? Is there another solution of your choice or recommendation? Please let us know in the comments below or on Twitter (@awolber) which calling solution you moved to after the traditional Hangouts removed phone functionality.

