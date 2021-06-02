More than 12 new PS4 & PS5 games announced by Sony





PlayStation Talents, Sony’s new talent development initiative, has produced more than 10 games to be released this year on both PS4 and PS5 consoles.

This year, Sony’s Spanish PlayStation branch will bring many new games after PS4 and PS5. PlayStation Talents is an initiative established by Sony Interactive Entertainment Spain to develop local talent for game development. Founded in 2015, PlayStation Talents is the culmination of various initiatives by Sony’s Spanish branch, inspiring creativity and growing the developer suite. Talent consists of five Spanish initiatives: PlayStation Future Talents, PlayStation First, PlayStation Awards, PlayStation Games Camp, and PlayStation Alliances.

Future Talents and First serve as educational programs that teach the development of video games early in high school. Games Camp is a space for selected developer teams to create new games, offering PS4 development kits, $ 10,000, and over $ 100,000 in marketing campaigns. The Alliance will integrate multiple development teams to create a game that has the potential to eventually succeed outside Spain. Sony has also partnered with several organizations and universities to ensure that young developers have the right resources and education they need. In addition, the PlayStation Awards recognize the best indie games of the year produced in Spain. The winning developer works at the PlayStation headquarters and publishes the game on the PlayStation Store.

Pure PlayStation reports that Sony has a number of games that PlayStation Talents developers plan to release on PS4 and PS5. The list of announced games is as follows:

Many Fragments of Snail Clyde KEO Kuo The Library of BabelDo Not OpenTwogether: Project IndigosWukongInner AshesOperation HighjumpAeterna NoctisA Tale of Paper

Some of these games take a unique approach to traditional genres, including top-down shooters Clid the Snail, Tale of Paper like Limbo, and text-based adventure platformer The Library of Babel. And so on. Others, such as the horror VR game Do Not Open and the game Inner Ashes, which places players in the minds of men suffering from early-onset Alzheimer’s disease, offer a unique approach to storytelling. The most notable of the listings are the Aeterna Noctis, a modern introduction to the Metroidvania genre, and the A Tale of Paper, which has been ported to the PS5 by DLC.

Sony also has some games from PlayStation Talents that will be released in 2021. These include:

Welcome to AntroAurora’s JourneyLutoNeonHatOne Last BreathRivalia: Dungeon Riders System of Souls Emperium

Like the other games announced, these games are under development at one of the PlayStation Talents Games Camps in Spain. However, all of these games are published by Sony for the PlayStation Store. This is different from the new list reported by Pure Playstation, where Aeterna Noctis will be released on multiple platforms and the A Tale of Paper will be available on PC.

Sony’s Indie Development Initiative has helped in recent years to deliver or produce some high quality indie games. The PlayStation Store recently added the acclaimed Disco Elysium. PlayStation also offers indie games through PS Plus’s monthly free game lineup, including Oddworld Soulstorm and Bugsnax. The PS5 may not have a wealth of choices for AAA next-generation games, but Sony has made every effort to publish indie games on the latest platforms.

Source: Pure PlayStation, Sony, PlayStation Espaa

