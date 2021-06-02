Economy enabled by technology





Unfortunately, Pakistan’s substandard leadership that has reigned over the past 70 years has slowed economic growth in recent years.

This made our government very inefficient on the one hand and led to the birth of a rent-seeking business elite with few innovative ideas on the other. One of the key reasons for the lack of innovation is the complete neglect of human capital. Our education, from basic to higher education, is at the bottom of the world rankings, and a culture of status quo cannot generate the talent needed to drive entrepreneurship and innovation. This is one of the major differences when compared to countries such as Bangladesh and India, where they have invested more in their people and, as a result, benefit from the momentum of economic growth of 6-7% over the last 20 years. However, Pakistan is stagnant at less than 3%. ..

Another reason for the stagnation of Pakistan’s economy is the significant unplanned expansion of the government, which has significantly increased government spending, stable revenues on a real basis, and without improving the quality of service delivery. , Is falling into an unsustainable huge budget deficit.

While other parts of the world are advancing over time, our government maintains a surprising degree of status quo in terms of systems and people. Poor economic and social policies have made Pakistan uncompetitive. With the exception of the production of agricultural products and some low-value products, the country is heavily dependent on imports, creating unsustainable current account deficits and inevitably heading for the IMF program every few years. ..

As explained in a previous article on this subject, Pakistan’s economy, which used to be one-fifth of the Indian economy, has now fallen to one-tenth. Of concern is that this percentage is likely to decline sharply over the next few years, given the solid size and growth of India’s technology-based innovation economy. There is a lack of attention from the government and private business business communities.

Indeed, in the last few years we have seen some improvement in this ecosystem of startup formation and expansion. Five incubation centers established. However, the scale remains very small. In addition to the above two basic factors, the main reason for the low investment in this area is the highly regressive tax system, which imposes a heavy burden on new businesses. A regulatory system designed to stop business rather than promote it. The availability of venture capital funds is negligible. And the complete lack of very necessary positive leadership from the federal and state governments.

By comparison, India has a major program launched by Prime Minister Modi in 2016, which has made India one of the pioneers of the technological innovation economy. There are hundreds of startups in Pakistan, compared to more than 50,000 startups in India. India’s PE / VC annual investment is $ 10 billion annually. According to one estimate, the Pakistani ecosystem has not mobilized $ 250 million in the last five years, and most of such funding came from international investors. India’s 100 unicorns are worth $ 240 billion, but we haven’t produced one so far. Obviously, neither the government nor the business community recognizes the importance of an innovation economy based on new ideas. This puts Pakistan at serious risk of being completely left behind if the pace of development in the region does not increase significantly.

The above weaknesses are serious obstacles to the development of the innovation economy, but in addition to having a market that can provide a healthy foundation for the digital economy, the country has also made great strides in terms of basic infrastructure. It’s safe to say. This includes a young population, 64% under the age of 30, if equipped with education and skills. More than 173 million people (78% of the population) use mobile phones, with 100 million 3g / 4g subscribers and about the same number of broadband subscribers. Over 60 million people use the Internet, 46 million use social media, 65 million use some kind of smartphone, and more than 45 million use laptops or desktops.

Annual growth rates for Internet and social media users are 21% and 24%, respectively. But the problem is that these enablers are not unique to Pakistan, as the world is full of such infrastructure and population. We do not anticipate large-scale capital formation in Pakistan unless there are appropriate incentives and environments that must be created primarily by decisive leadership.

Federal and state governments need to step up their focus on digitizing and developing technology-based innovation ecosystems.

Globally, almost every country develops and continually evolves digitization strategies and programs led by head of government. For example, in both India and Bangladesh, digital strategy is actively led by the Prime Minister, but in Pakistan, digital policy was published by MOITT in 2018. Timeline.

The first and most urgent action required is to form the Digital Transformation Commission (DTC) under the leadership of the Prime Minister to develop and supervise the policies and programs needed for government digital transformation, and to innovate on a technology basis. It is to develop the economy.

Second, MOITT is led by the government’s digital transformation and is not by traditional politicians, but by competent professionals with the expertise needed to provide leadership in the development of new technology-based innovation economies. Should be led. The MOITT Secretary should also serve as the DTC Secretary.

Third, MOITT needs to urgently develop digital transformation policies and programs approved by the DTC and the Cabinet. In addition to the federal government, all states need to develop such policies. In India, in addition to the federal government, all states are actively promoting and coordinating such policies. Policies should include: First, government digitization and intelligent automation (IA). This includes process reengineering, increasing one’s efficiency and effectiveness at minimal cost, and improving service delivery. The second is to promote a technology-based entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem.

Fourth, develop specific procedures and incentives to address tax and regulatory obstacles. India provides startups with important taxes and other incentives. Given that Pakistan is very small in this area, Pakistan needs to surpass these in order to attract more investment.

Fifth, the biggest problem is the lack of capital to invest in startups. In Pakistan, as you can see by comparing the funds received by the Indian startups above, there are very few private equity funds and venture capital firms that provide funding. To significantly improve this trend, in addition to promoting private-equity funds and venture capital by providing financial incentives, the federal and state governments should allocate a significant amount from their budgets. In India, The government allocated 100 billion IR (equivalent to 200 billion pesos) in FY21-22, with a cumulative investment of 450 billion IR (900 billion PKR).

Sixth, build a dynamic startup portal to promote, track and promote all stakeholders, including entrepreneurs, incubators, accelerators, funders and academic institutions, and continue to monitor and report on the new economy. to hold.

Seventh, we will launch a public debate in the country to identify further ideas and steps to expand and continuously improve the innovation ecosystem.

These are some basic steps that need to be started urgently and additional steps that have emerged from the public debate to catch up with the world in developing a new ecosystem of innovation. That all governments, organizations, institutions, and businesses must leverage new emerging technologies to transform and continually reform themselves in order to remain relevant and competitive in the digital age. You have to be aware.

Twitter: @Asad_Ashah

The author is a former managing partner of a leading professional services company and has extensive work in public and private sector governance.

