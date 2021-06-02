Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis Launches June 9th





Phantasy Star Online 2: Sega announced that New Genesis will be available worldwide on June 9th (2).

In North America, Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis will be available on Xbox One and PC. In Japan, it’s available on PlayStation 4, PC, and the cloud (Switch and PC).

The outline of the game via Sega is as follows.

about

Experience the vast open world of Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis, set 1000 years after the Phantasy Star Online 2 event and the Battle of Oracle. ARKS heroes, get ready to protect your new world from mysterious threats.

Main functions

Free play! A vast battlefield environment! Explore a whole new world with a vast and vast playfield full of ferocious enemies waiting for you and your team. Traverse the vast environment and jump over huge landscapes and skies at high speed with new special abilities. Moving to a new area is as easy as entering the itno loading screen. Enhanced character model! Create your own identity with any character you can imagine in PSO2: NGS using a powerful creation engine. Adjust all the features you can imagine to create your own avatar. Renewed graphic engine! Witness huge enemies in a lush environment, amazingly detailed player characters, and extremely sharp resolutions. See spectacular new lighting and particle effects as your weapon collides with your armor. See a world you’ve never seen before. New multi-weapon system and abilities! Combine two types of weapons for smooth weapon switching. Battle at lightning speed using various weapons and techniques. Works with Phantasy Star Online 2! You can easily move between Phantasy Star Online 2: New Genesis and Phantasy Star Online 2 in-game. Cross-platform! PC and Xbox One players can play side by side together.

If you missed it, please check here for the latest information. The official site is here.

