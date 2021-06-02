New geospatial policies, IT news, ET CIOs to drive infrastructure development





Dr. Harish’s SharmaIndias recently announced a new geospatial policy, breathing new hope into the otherwise slowing infrastructure sector. This segment has been severely impacted by the Covid-19 pandemic and the associated lockdown. Even before the pandemic, the sector had a number of problems. Lack of availability, delayed availability, and high cost of geospatial data are few problems to face. This new policy aims to solve these problems and focuses on facilitating the procurement and generation of geospatial data by Indian companies.

The role of geospatial data is constantly increasing in all aspects of life and business. The new policy will liberalize the country’s geospatial data system. If this policy is enacted, private sectors will also be able to participate in the generation and use of geospatial data. By liberalizing the national data policy, this data is very sensitive and can be important for national security, so the Government of India has shown great trust and trust in Indian companies. Organizations involved in the generation, procurement, processing, or use of geospatial data only need to self-certify to the government that the data will be used responsibly for development purposes only. Find out how new policies will affect the infrastructure sector of each country. Faster Decision Making The development of new infrastructure requires careful planning to make it financially, economically and environmentally viable. This requires accurate information that can only be collected by geospatial technology. It relied on the government to get the data. Data that requires long permit procedures and formal requirements. Also, infrastructure developers had to rely on a very limited number of players in the market, making data expensive, outdated, and lagging.

With the introduction of the new policy, infrastructure companies no longer have to wait for data to be granted. There are multiple players on the market, resulting in better price negotiations and faster infrastructure development decisions. Economic Data As mentioned above, the number of players in the market is very limited, and so far the data supply side has been a serious constraint. High demand from infrastructure and other sectors has led to higher prices. Infrastructure companies had to pay a lot to buy datasets and licenses to use them. The relaxed norms will bring new players to the market and lower the price of data. In addition, as competition intensifies, data providers also need to focus on the accuracy and quality of their data in order to attract and retain their business.

Comprehensive Planning Large infrastructure projects such as smart cities require careful planning with all aspects of the city in mind, from design to smart transportation, rainwater management, industrial planning, and disaster management. Geospatial data is needed to properly plan a city and calculate its probabilities. Influence each other. In the past, smart city planners couldn’t put all the data together due to the limited supply of data. They had to take the data in stages and work with isolated datasets. As a result, planning became inefficient, and even the best-planned and well-performed projects could not fit into the sound workings of smart cities. With new professional players entering the market, this issue may become a thing of the past. The Easy Finance Mobilization Infrastructure project requires huge amounts of long-term funding. Also, due to various underlying factors, the success of these projects is often uncertain. For this reason, mobilizing funds for these projects is a daunting task. However, as geospatial data becomes readily available, all infrastructure projects are planned according to the analysis performed on their respective datasets. Projects backed by geospatial data make it easy to find funders and buyers. This is especially beneficial for residential and commercial real estate projects. The above are just some of the many ways new geospatial policies can benefit the infrastructure sector. Eliminating data availability and financing bottlenecks will accelerate national infrastructure development. The move by the Government of India took place at the right time when the slowing infrastructure sector needed strong impetus to recover. A solid and healthy infrastructure sector is a prerequisite for a healthy economy, especially when aiming for recovery after the Covid-19 turmoil.

The author is ED REPL (Rudrabhishek Enterprises Ltd.).

Disclaimer: The expressed views are solely by the author and ETCIO.com does not necessarily agree with them. ETCIO.com shall not be liable for any damages directly or indirectly caused to an individual / organization.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos