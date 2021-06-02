Elon Musk says the in-vehicle gaming system will allow you to enjoy “PS5 level entertainment” on your Tesla car.





Do you think your car currently has an in-vehicle gaming system? Twist? This feature is now available on the new Tesla Model S and X electric vehicles. Thanks to AMD’s latest chips, you can now play “PS5 level” games.

When Elon Musk first hinted at the upcoming entertainment system for Tesla cars, we couldn’t believe it existed in the first place. Now you can actually play Geralt in The Witcher 3 using the Tesla EV.

Some Tesla cars now have access to AMD-powered in-car gaming systems

(Photo: Malte Helmhold) In-car game system for Tesla cars.

Mask’s claim seemed to have happened long ago, but fans still remember it 18 months later. At the Computer 2021 presentation, which premiered on Tuesday, June 1, AMD laughed mock mock mock that future gaming rigs could reach a staggering power of up to 10 teraflops.

“That is, in reality, we have an AMD Ryzen APU that powers the infotainment systems of both cars, and a discrete RDNA2-based GPU that runs when running AAA games, providing up to 10 teraflops of computing power. Gamers are a great platform for AAA gaming, “said Lisa Sue, AMD CEO, in a keynote.

Comparing what I can do, the Xbox Series X shares the same preference for GPU performance. Next-generation consoles can run 12 teraflops with a powerful processor, but the PS5 is slow because it can only do up to 10.28 teraflops.

However, many are still struggling to find a PS5 or Xbox, as the global chip shortage continues to hurt semiconductor and tech companies, which can lead to processor shortages. I will.

The competitive features of Tesla cars for drivers who like to play in the past time could be a big game changer, and what comes before us is AMD’s elaborate craftsmanship. Many game features will be realized through the GPU.

Also read: Tesla Model 3: A 29-year-old man uses a trick to buy a $ 60,000 Tesla EV with a credit card-what is his trick?

Elon Musk says Tesla cars have “PS5 level entertainment computing power”

According to a Gizmodo report on Wednesday, June 2, Mask’s statement on Twitter has been sent to several gaming communities after the CEO said the brand new Models X and S will feature “PS5 level entertainment computing power.” Spread the Ripples-Car Game System.

However, another report from The Verge revealed that discrete GPUs only considered 10 teraflops as total computing power. This means that the latest AMD chips aren’t entirely for gaming.

A report on the Tesla car’s in-vehicle gaming system came after Mask announced last week about the delay in the Tesla Model S Plaid. According to the big guys, the above variants will be postponed for another week as the company needs an extra week to implement some changes.

For a while, I was completely immersed in the game atmosphere inside the Tesla car. In addition to playing next-generation games, you can also endlessly stream video viewing services such as YouTube and Netflix.

However, keep in mind that you can only access the features if you park safely. Therefore, you can enjoy it without compromising the safety on the road.

In addition, the in-car gaming system requires at least 30 to 60 minutes of charging.

Related article: Tesla Vision: Automaker removes radar on Model 3, Y vehicle; issues warning about autosteer restrictions

This article is owned by TechTimes

Joseph Henry Screenplay Works

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

