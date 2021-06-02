End of Free Storage for Google Photos: Google One Plans, Prices, How to Buy, Additional Benefits





All Google Accounts offer 15 GB of free storage shared with Gmail, Drive (including documents, spreadsheets, etc.) and Google Photos. As a big impetus for people to subscribe to Google One, Google has stopped offering unlimited free and unlimited Google Photos backups in high quality since June 1st, which means backing up with Google Photos. All photos, high quality or original quality–consume free 15GB storage. Previously, only photos backed up in their original quality occupied storage in your Google account. High quality backed up photos are compressed and are actually of poor quality compared to the original quality photos. That said, high quality photos take up less space than original quality photos. What is Google One? Google One is the new name for Google Drive Storage and its paid service. Basically, it provides more storage for your Google account. If you need more than 15 GB of free storage, you’ll need to sign up for Google One. Benefits of a Google One subscription include additional storage, access to Google Customer Care (in case of problems), the option to share your storage with your family, and exclusive offers on Google Play. Ideally, the most important advantage is that you can increase your storage limit from 15GB to 100GB, 200GB, or 2TB, depending on how much you need and want to use. Google Photos continues to occupy the storage of your Google account when you subscribe to Google One. Don’t misunderstand that when you purchase your Google One subscription, you’ll be able to use Google Photos again for free and unlimited. Even after you get a Google One subscription, all the photos you back up to Google Photos will continue to occupy your Google Account storage. This means you’ll pay Google to back up your photos. Google One Plans and Pricing Most users have three plans available: –100GB of storage, monthly Rs 130 (or annual Rs 1,300) –200GB of storage, monthly Rs 210 (or annual Rs 2,100) –2TB of storage, Rs 650 monthly (or annual Rs 6,500). The additional benefits of all plans are similar, with the exception of the 2TB plan, which offers free VPN services on Android smartphones. This storage can be shared with a family of up to six people. If you are interested, we recommend purchasing an annual plan. This will save you some money. Also, Google may not be able to access your files beyond the free period, so you won’t receive repeated emails from Google to extend your subscription. 15GB of storage if you don’t charge. There are several other plans that offer 10TB, 20TB, and 30TB of storage. However, to do so, you must first be a Google One member. How to Buy a Google One Subscription It’s easy to buy a Google One subscription. You can go to the Google One website, log in with your desired Google account, and choose a plan to buy. If you have multiple Google accounts, you can use Family Sharing to share Google One storage between different Google accounts you own (up to 6). Purchasing is similar to purchasing an app on Google Play. Obtaining a Google One subscription is not required. Please note that getting a Google One subscription is not mandatory at all. Other services are also available. You can also move to another service provider such as Microsoft OneDrive, Apple iCloud, DropBox, or Amazon Photos. Alternatively, you can open a new Google account with free 15 GB of storage to store your future photos. Another option is to buy a portable SSD with cloud storage to store your photos.

