LEGO Builder’s Journey is now available on consoles and PCs

LEGO Games and Light Brick Studio today announced that they will bring LEGO Builder’s Journey to their PCs and Nintendo Switch later this month. The game was released two years ago for mobile, especially Apple Arcade, and for many it’s a fun title where one of your favorite toys can grow and explore geometric puzzle titles. Currently, the company plans to upgrade and port it so that players can experience the game in different ways. Switch fans can still run the touchscreen version, but PC players get a better-looking version with significant graphic upgrades such as raytraced ambient occlusion, global illumination, reflection, and shadows. .. The game will drop on June 22nd.

With the kindness of LEGO Games, become a builder while exploring and assembling.

LEGO Builder’s Journey is an atmospheric geometric puzzle game where you can follow instructions or break rules. Take the time to solve free-form puzzles while immersing yourself in the poetic world of LEGO blocks. Throughout the story, there are ups and downs, challenges, and celebrations. Understanding who we are and what we will be is the Builders Journey. The breathtaking world of LEGO blocks comes alive with the most accurately rendered LEGO elements ever on the screen, including amazing ray tracing elements.

“When we released LEGO Builder’s Journey in 2019, it quickly became a fan favorite among LEGO fans and the larger gaming community,” said Karsten Lund, creative director and studio director at Light Brick Studio. Says. “We are excited to introduce this game to a whole new audience playing on PC and Switch. We look forward to the response from the player community on these platforms. Already at the end of this summer, other consoles We are planning to extend it to the platform. “

