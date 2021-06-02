15-year-old NRI wins Apple’s app challenge





The Abinaya Dineshs app provides a way for people with gastrointestinal disorders to access information and resources.

#CUPERTINO (California) Indian-American student Abinaya Dinesh, 15, has been named the winner of the annual WWDC21 Swift Student Challenge, Apple announced Tuesday. She has created an app called Gastro at Home and plans to launch it on the App Store this summer. Passionate about the crossroads of medicine and technology, Dinesh has helped other young women learn the basics of programming and machine learning in their hometown of North Brunswick, New Jersey.

When I went to the Department of Gastroenterology, I was diagnosed with pelvic floor muscle disease, but didn’t say anything about what to do. The Gastro at Home app gives people with gastrointestinal disorders access to information and resources. Offers.

Apple has selected 350 Swift Student Challenge winners from 35 countries and territories. From June 7th to 11th, the all-virtual Worldwide Developers Conference 2021 will be held.

We are very proud that more young women have applied and won than ever before. We will do everything we can to promote this progress and achieve true gender equality. I promise. .

I think it is important to continue pushing the limits of possibilities. Because no one does it for us, “said Dinesh, one of the three young women’s winners.

Last year, Dinesh launched his non-profit organization, Impact AI, to promote artificial intelligence learning and ethical practice among young people. As part of that, she launched an eight-week high school program called Girls in AI to teach young women the basics of programming and machine learning.

I am very enthusiastic about teaching, Dinesh said. It is very important to show the next generation that this technology exists and has the potential to lead to major advances in medicine and society. After graduating from high school, Dinesh aims to earn a degree in medicine or computer science. That way, we can continue to find new ways to use technology to advance the medical field.

