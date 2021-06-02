Infinix Note 10 and Note 10 Pro launch in India on June 7th





Infinix plans to launch a new Note 10 series device in India next week. Infinix Note 10 Pro and Infinix Note 10 will be available in India on June 7th. The company recently confirmed the launch of these two devices in India last week.

The Infinix Note 10 series is already on the global market and has enough specs for an affordable mobile phone. Features such as a high refresh rate display, fast charging, and a 64MP quad rear camera make the Infinix Note 10 Pro the company’s most premium mobile phone of the season.

(Image credit: Infinix) Infinix Note 10 Pro specs

The Infinix Note 10 Pro features a MediaTek Helio G95 game-centric chipset with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage. For visuals, the device boasts a large display with a 6.95-inch full HD + 90Hz screen refresh rate. Inside is a 5,000mAh battery unit that supports 33W fast charging via a Type-C port.

In the camera department, you can get a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, and two 2MP shooters. Selfies are handled by the front 16MP shooter. The t has a side-mounted fingerprint scanner that works out-of-the-box on Android 11.

(Image credit: Infinix) Infinix Note 10 specs

A more affordable version of the Infinix Note 10 Pro, the Infinix Note 10 features the MediaTek Helio G85 with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. On the front, you’ll see the same 6.95-inch Full HD + screen, but the high refresh rate display lacks it.

When it comes to optics, Vanilla’s Infinix Note 10 has a 48MP main camera and two 2MP cameras. Selfies are processed by the 16MP camera. Powering the device is a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Also, next week, the iQoo Z3 and Poco M3 Pro will be available on May 8th, and the OnePlus Nord CE 5G will be available on May 10th.

