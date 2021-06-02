Google Photos Alternative: How to Create Your Own Cloud at Home





Cloud services such as Google Photos, Drive, OneDrive, and iCloud have made it almost forgotten how to manage photos and videos in the pre-smartphone era. Previously, I manually backed them up and saved them to a pen drive or an external drive. Cloud services almost move people to a more modern, simple and easy-to-use option that not only allows them to store unlimited photos (Google Photos), but also provides the convenience of sharing them with others with a click. I was convinced. It also accesses them on all devices. But last November, Google announced a change to its Google Photos storage policy. Starting June 1st, Google has stopped saving unlimited Google Photos. When you post this, all the photos backed up in Google Photos will be part of the 15GB of storage that comes with every Google account. This means that this 15 GB of storage will be shared with other Google services such as Gmail, documents, and Drive. This means that users can store an unlimited number of photos. This should allow you to consider alternatives that can provide more storage. The most common and easy solution is to purchase additional storage from Google or other cloud service providers. However, while this is a good idea, the long-term costs are not that low. Let’s do some simple math. For 100GB of additional storage, Google One costs Rs 1,300 per year, and for 2TB Rs 6,500. In the long run, this number will reach Rs 32,500 in five years and you will still have to pay to continue using the service. Calculations show that it’s relatively cheaper to buy an additional hard drive to store your photos. You can get a 2TB external drive for about Rs 6,000 or less. You can use this amount of storage forever, with no additional costs or monthly subscriptions. What if you configured these hard drives on the Internet and could access them from anywhere on all platforms? Well, that leads to our second solution. Create your own cloud service at home using the broadband connections and routers you already own. This creates a local NAS at home. This is where you need to. Understand the ideas behind the whole system. What is Network Attached Storage (NAS)? As mentioned earlier, NAS is a secure personal cloud storage for your data that works like Google Drive, OneDrive, or any other cloud service. Users can store, manage, share, and access content locally or remotely from any device. Simply put, the external hard drive is connected to the internet via an Ethernet cable. Network Attached Storage (NAS): Setup and Features NAS systems are available in a variety of formats. You can purchase pre-configured ones from brands such as Western Digital and Seagate and download compatible software or apps to your laptop or smartphone to get started. Alternatively, you can get an enclosure without NAS and use the open bay where you can insert hard disk drives to add total storage capacity or replace drives. For them to work, you need an IP / TCP Ethernet network that exists on all routers and modems. You can also control access to your data via local Wi-Fi and the Internet. NAS devices with multiple HDD bays support RAID for data redundancy, making them a reliable option for backup. It also supports automatic backups, just as Google One claims to offer. Let’s understand the RAID configuration. Basically, clone the primary hard drive to reduce the risk of data loss if there is a problem with the primary hard drive. Simply replace it with another drive and all content and data will be automatically transferred to the new drive. NAS systems work with all operating systems and devices. You can access your data from anywhere in the world by using compatible apps and software, or by creating an FTP server. For example, if you are using a Western Digital NAS device, you need to download the WD Cloud app to access your data. What are the benefits of network-attached storage (NAS) setup? Affordable and flexible storage options Easy to expand storage capacity Easy to set up and works with standard Ethernet connections All connections on your local network Automatic device backup Works with RAID configuration Provides full functionality to users Control of permissions, restricted access, etc. These systems can be configured from 2TB to 28TB at home. Disadvantages of network-attached storage (NAS) setup High initial setup cost High risk of data loss compared to cloud storage Requires good internet connection and stable power There is a limit to the number of users or devices that can access files at the same time, which may not be as fast as the cloud storage NAS solution. The real question is how they work and are as good as the cloud services offered by Google, Apple, Microsoft and others. As mentioned earlier, NAS is a hard drive connected to the Internet, just like any other cloud data center. The difference is that you are using it on a small scale. This makes it completely personal and solves two issues: hacking potential and limited storage. You can also use the NAS to configure media services. You can use services such as Plex to set up your home media server. This means you can easily transfer all your content, movies, videos and photos and set your TV to access it directly from your local cloud storage. The actual transaction will be freed from the monthly subscription program. At this price, you can create 4TB of cloud storage at home. It can, of course, be used for years, depending on how it is used.





What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos