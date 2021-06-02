Firefox launches major redesigned Mac / iOS update





Mozilla today officially released Firefox 89 for Mac, Windows, and Linux. The changes also apply to the latest iOS and Android builds. With this update, Firefox has new designs, easy-to-use tabs, streamlined toolbars, an optimized iOS experience, and more.

Firefox details the big update in today’s blog post.

With today’s major release, Firefox has a new design that gives you quick, undisturbed access to anywhere online. And while everything was about privacy, Firefox also extended integrated privacy protection, so you can stay online safely and freely, thanks to fewer people following you on the web. I will.

To redesign, Firefox listened to user feedback and investigated how people could actually use the browser to optimize for a more seamless experience.

We were obsessed with distractions, extra clicks, and wasted time. The resulting new design is simple, modern, fast, and provides a beautiful experience that supports what most people do in Firefox.

From Macs to iPhones, iPads and other platforms, Firefox describes the new design as “bright and hilarious,” with a whole new set of icons and modern-looking “vivid” typography.

Other major changes include new toolbars and menus.

The toolbar is, of course, the place to start all web access. This is where you enter the URL to access somewhere online. Next to the content of a web page, it’s the one you see most often in Firefox. The new toolbar is simplified and neat, so you can easily access the good ones.

The menu is where Firefox’s main actions and commands are located. We’ve integrated the extra menus to reduce confusion and make it more intuitive to use by using the three bar menus in the upper right or by right-clicking and activating it on your computer screen. With the new look, the menu has been reorganized and streamlined so you can get the best action right at your fingertips.

Firefox has also found that more than 50% of users have four or more tabs open at all times, which helps them redesign their tabs.

The tabs have been redesigned and gently curved to emerge above the toolbar. This is an exciting change that also reminds us that the tabs are not pinned. So grab those tabs, move them around and organize them as you like. The tabs have also glowed up to be a bit brighter when active.

For iPhone and iPad, Mozilla has said that the new Firefox is particularly optimized, “you can now perform key actions in fewer steps to make searching, navigation, and tab display faster.” It states.

Firefox 89 for Mac (also Windows / Linux) can be downloaded for free here. New builds for iOS / iPadOS version 34 are available for free on the App Store.

Check out the promotional video below to see what’s new.

FTC: I’m using an automatic affiliate link to earn money. More.

For more Apple news, check out YouTube’s 9to5Mac.

