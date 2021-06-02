Answers to Frequently Asked Questions in the Clubhouse App: What is a Clubhouse?





Clubhouse is the latest name for social media circles and is in the spotlight of everyone. With unique audio-only features, many people are rushing for everything the clubhouse offers. Previously, the app was only available to iPhone users, but with the availability of Clubhouse for Android, more people are now able to use the platform. It’s as popular as a clubhouse, but there are still many FAQs you’ll want to know about. Here’s everything you need to know about clubhouses.

What is a clubhouse?

As mentioned earlier, Clubhouse is one of the recent participants in social media circles. One of its most interesting features is the voice chat room, where members can communicate with each other. Simply put, Clubhouse is a voice-only app that allows members to host live discussions and participate in places where others can talk and listen.

To download the Clubhouse app, go to the App Store or Google Play on your smartphone, search for Clubhouse, download and install it. You can click this link to download Clubhouse on Android and iOS. Once complete, you will need an invitation to join the platform and join the voice chat room.

Unlike Facebook and Twitter, Clubhouse is an invitation-only platform that is now available to both Android and iPhone users. As a member of the Clubhouse Platform, you can host chat rooms and participate as listeners and speakers. Currently, celebrities such as Elon Musk and Mark Zuckerberg belong to the clubhouse.

How do I get a clubhouse invitation?

Downloading the Clubhouse app is an easy process, but receiving invitations can be a bit tricky. One of the notable features of this app is the exclusivity of the invitation-only sign-up process. If you want to be invited to the clubhouse, you need to find someone who is already a member. Only Clubhouse members can send invitations and then join the platform.

Of course, there are several other ways to sneak into the clubhouse platform, but we don’t recommend it because it violates our policies. By registering and participating in the clubhouse, you can invite more people and create even bigger circles on your social media platform.

How do I change my username in Clubhouse?

Another common question that pops up is about changing your Clubhouse username and other data. There is an easy way to do this. This is very similar to how you change your self-introduction in other apps such as Facebook and Instagram. Here’s how to change your name or username in Clubhouse:

Step 1: Open the home screen of the Clubhouse app and tap your profile picture at the top right of the screen.

Step 2: You will see your profile and all the details. Now tap your username.

Step 3: Change your username or name. You can also change bio and other data here. When you’re done, select Update.

How to add Instagram to your clubhouse on Android

Linking all social media platforms is fun and has easy access to all your followers. You can do the same with clubhouses and Instagram. Here’s how to add your Instagram account to your Clubhouse account:

We sincerely welcome the 2 million (!!!) new Android users who have signed up in the last few weeks since we started the rollout. It’s up from 1 million last Sunday.

— Clubhouse (@Clubhouse) May 30, 2021

Step 1: Open the home screen of the Clubhouse app and tap your profile picture at the top right of the screen.

Step 2: There are several options here. Select the Add Instagram option.

Step 3: Then enter your Instagram profile login information and[ログイン]Tap. Your Instagram account will now be linked to your clubhouse.

