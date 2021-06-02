The Vivo X70 series may be launched in India in September in partnership with IPL





The Vivo X70 series is said to be available in India in September in partnership with the Indian Premier League (IPL). The company launched the Vivo X60 series in India in March after the mobile phone debuted in China in December. The Vivo X60 and Vivo X60 Pro were launched in China with the Exynos 1080 SoC, while the Indian variant featured the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 SoC. The Vivo X70 series could bring three phones like the Vivo X60 series, but the company doesn’t share information about the next flagship X-series phones.

According to a report by Gizmochina, citing tipster Yogesh, the Vivo X70 series will be launched in India in September in partnership with IPL. The remaining IPL matches will be held in the UAE in September and October in accordance with the Indian Cricket Management Board (BCCI). Since Vivo is a sponsor of IPL, it’s no surprise that the company plans to launch a new flagship product, the Vivo X70 series mobile phones, alongside IPL.

So far, there is little information about the Vivo X70 series. Earlier last month, key specifications for the suspicious Vivo X70 Pro + were published online. This could be the top variant of the series, similar to the Vivo X60 Pro +. The Vivo X70 Pro + was said to have a Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, a 4,500mAh battery that supports 66W fast charging, and a 1 / 1.28 inch sensor for the primary sensor. Except for SoC, it is an upgrade specification from Vivo X60 Pro +.

And last month, a Vivo phone with model number V2123A, believed to be Vanilla’s Vivo X70, was found on Geekbench’s list, suggesting a new MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC. The phone had 8GB RAM running Android 11. In particular, the Vivo X70 moniker is said to have also been found in the IMEI database with model number V2104.

Again, Vivo does not share any information about the upcoming Vivo X70 series.

Vineet Washington is based in Delhi on new technologies for games, smartphones, audio devices, and Gadgets 360. Vineet is a senior sub-editor for Gadgets 360 and frequently writes about new developments in the gaming and smartphone world on all platforms. In my spare time, I like playing video games, making clay models, playing the guitar, watching sketch comedies, and watching anime. Vineet is available at [email protected] Please send us your leads and tips.





