OnePlus crypto wallet may be under development, suggesting new company research





OnePlus is interested in cryptocurrencies and may soon launch a service or product for crypto investors.

(Image: Reuters)

Highlights SA The new OnePlus survey asks the OnePlus community about the use of cryptocurrencies. This survey asks about the types of cryptocurrency wallets users use and how often they invest in cryptocurrencies. Cryptographic services / products within the next few months.

OnePlus has the potential to enter the cryptocurrency market in the future. This Chinese technology major suggests that possibility through a recent study of blockchain research.

A new study titled OnePlus Blockchain Research will be conducted by OnePlus’ OneLab team through Google Docs. Through a series of questions, we seek feedback from the OnePlus community on Bitcoin, Ethereum and other cryptocurrencies.

The survey asks users if they have recently used cryptocurrency trading platforms such as Binance, Coinbase, Gemini and Robinhood. Overall, the 5- to 10-minute survey explores how the OnePlus community can participate in blockchain-related activities.

The title of the study is blockchain technology, but it doesn’t focus too much on the technology itself, instead asking users questions about the application. Ask how often users invest in cryptocurrencies and check market prices. We also ask the respondents what type of cryptocurrency wallet they are using and whether they are facing any inconvenience while investing in cryptocurrencies.

The purpose of this study is to accurately map the growing interest in cryptocurrencies over the last few months. It’s possible that OnePlus is likely doing it to find the ideal entry point for the cryptocurrency market.

This could mean a new crypto exchange launched by the tech giant. However, if OnePlus ultimately decides to offer crypto services to its users, it is much more likely that a simple crypto wallet that holds crypto currencies and does not trade them will apply.

The survey also asked if users were interested in Non Fungible Tokens or NFTs. Therefore, OnePlus may also come up with something related to NFTs.

It’s easy to see that companies are interested in cryptocurrencies. Especially when people around the world are in a hurry to invest in the market. Interestingly, blockchain-backed currencies are decentralizing operations, and traditional banks make little to say about how markets are formed. Therefore, technology giants like OnePlus have a wide range of playgrounds for developing services that will become part of the crypto community in the future.

Also read: | OnePlus Watch is currently receiving the latest updates that add new workout modes

Click here for full coverage of India Today.ins on the coronavirus pandemic.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos