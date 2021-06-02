Reach the milestone of 2 million active players on PC after becoming free at the Epic Games Store among us





Among us, a popular social deduction game, there were more than 2 million active players on Saturday (May 29). The increase in player numbers will occur after the game becomes free during the Epic Games megasale until June 3. This popular game also offers cross-platform multiplayer and is available on multiple platforms where the PlayStation and Xbox consoles will soon be added to the roster.

Before the game became free during the Epic Games mega-sale, the game had 350,000 players per day, according to a tweet from InnerSloth community director Victoria Tran (@TheVTran). Another tweet by Tran shows that the number of players reached 2 million over the weekend of May 29th. It points out that the number of players is also increasing as most of the existing players on other platforms have tried the game on their PCs. A long weekend in the United States could have affected the number of players, pushing them up slightly.

And this is when it became free on Epic on May 27th

Note:-This shows only PC players-Not all new players, many people grabbed “between us” on as many platforms as possible and probably tested it-Americans For you, probably more people will play / give a small boost. com / wUag8a4i7A

Victoria Tran ???? (@TheVTran) May 31, 2021

Epic Games offers “between us” for free for a week during the mega sale. As part of the sale, one mystery game will be offered free of charge each week. The Epic Games Store typically offers games on Rs. 119. Mega Sale offers users a $ 10 coupon (Rs. 750 coupon in India) that can be earned by simply signing in to the website. This coupon can be applied to games for $ 14.99 (about Rs 1,100) and customers can get another coupon.

InnerSloth and PlayStation also announced the release of “Ambient Us” on the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles later this year. In addition, Xbox announced that the game will soon be available on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Xbox Series S.

Satvik Khare is the Deputy Editor of Gadgets 360.





