Chromebooks may soon be able to stream Android apps from smartphones





Microsoft and Samsung are enjoying a fairly comfortable partnership that integrates Samsung’s Android phone with a Windows 10 PC almost seamlessly. On some models, you can also run Android apps on your desktop or laptop like native Windows programs. Given that Android and Chrome OS are manufactured by the same company, it seems almost ironic that Android and Chrome OS don’t have such features. This is subject to change soon, and Chrome OS Phone Hub will allow users to actually stream apps from their smartphones to their Chromebooks.

When you think about it, it may not come as surprising to understand how much gap there is between Chrome OS and Android, despite their common parents. Google has always been a giant company whose left hand doesn’t know what the right hand is doing. Of course, Google has closed the gap between the two platforms, but there’s definitely a lot to do.

XDA has unearthed evidence pointing to a more intimate bridge from the latest version of the Google Play Services. Unfortunately, the proof was just text about the ability to “stream apps to Chromebooks.” Of course, it wasn’t enabled yet, so I didn’t have the opportunity to test what the site would look like.

Also, there isn’t much information about how Google implements this feature. It’s reportedly working on a technology that syncs video and sends data bidirectionally between devices, based primarily on WebRTC, which is used primarily for video chat. But more importantly, this feature relies on Google Play Services and may be exclusive to Pixel smartphones.

This tight bridge between Chrome OS and Android has long been awaited, especially given that various Windows laptop vendors have implemented similar implementations for almost years. It was only yesterday that Google announced that Chrome OS would support Android’s Nearby Share. This allows you to share successfully between your Chromebook and your Android device.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos