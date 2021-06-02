UK approves 31B merger of Virgin Media and mobile network O2





The merger of Virgin Media and O2 was approved after a lengthy and in-depth study by the UK’s Competitive Markets Authority (CMA), which began in May 2020. Virgin Media CEO Lutz Schler will be Virgin Media O2’s CEO, and O2’s CFO, Patricia Cobian, will also act as CFO. Together, the two companies have a total of 47 million subscribers to broadband, mobile, television and home phones.

Martin Coleman, Chairman of the CMA Panel Investigation Committee, said: It was important that the merger did not worsen the situation for these people. Therefore, we conducted a thorough investigation. “

“After careful consideration of the contract, we are confident that competition between mobile telecommunications providers will continue to be fierce and therefore the merger is unlikely to increase prices or reduce quality of service.”

Previously, Virgin Media operated as a broadband provider, TV provider, and mobile virtual network operator (MVNO). This means using a third-party network infrastructure to provide the service. For Virgin Media, it signed a five-year contract with Vodafone to provide mobile services and ended its decades-long partnership with BT-owned EE at the time. It is unclear whether Virgin Media will continue to implement its partnership with Vodafone.

If you’re already using O2 or Virgin Media services, you’re unlikely to notice the difference in the near future. However, in the future, it is possible that there will be comprehensive transactions that the company will open to its customers.

“Currently, there are no changes to existing services, but plans are underway to deliver seamless broadband, entertainment and mobile services all in one place under one roof later this year,” the company said. States in a statement.

“Through dedicated capabilities, enterprise and public sector customers will benefit from Virgin Media O2 Business’s extensive portfolio of products and collective expertise. This includes a variety of managed connectivity services and flexibility. Includes work capabilities, security, data insights, 5G private networks and cloud solutions, and wholesale services to other operators and partners. “

